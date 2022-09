Tracklist 13.9.22

Artist – Track

Dionne Warwick – Close to You (2013 Remaster)

Windisch Quartet – Certain Uncertainty

Ezra Furman – Train Comes Through

Siouxsie And The Banshees – Belladonna

Vomit Heat, International Music – Heute

David Versace – The More We Love

Tania Maria – Come With Me

The Chosen Few – Night And Day

The Chosen Few – In The Rain

George Riley, Vegyn – Sacrifice

Sampa the Great feat. Angelique Kidjo – Let Me Be Great

Sudan Archives – Loyal (EDD)

Tiana Khasi – Louka Manuka

Soul Supreme – Umi Says

Horatio Luna – Milestones (Miles Davis Tribute)

Man Made Mountain – Feel like I Know You

De La Soul – A Roller Skating Jam Named Saturdays

Primal Scream – Loaded

Alwa Alibi – Hüt Nacht

Taimashoe – Spizzeli

Omni Selassi – Horses They Run Too

Bangolo Buty – Horses

Hora Lunga/Evelinn Trouble – Exit Music

Jazz N Palms – Manana

Mystic Jungle – Money Wonder

Parbleu – Danse Cette Zik

Helio Matheus – Mais Kriola

Robson Jorge & Lincoln Olivetti – Alegrias

Theo Parrish/Marsellus Pittman – African Roots

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Warp Speed

KEITA JUMA – Calm. Chi

