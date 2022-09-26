groovin‘ round the world *27 Sept 20 Uhr*

228 Sendung 27 September 2022 / 20 Uhr
Gespielte Lieder
01 Oneida – I Wanna Hold Your Electric Hand 2022
02 The Let’s Go’s – Heibon Cherry 2019
03 Bubi Eifach – Schön gits Euch 2022
04 Jack White – Im Shakin 2022
05 Jack White – Whats The Trick 2022
06 Reverend Beat-Man and the Underground – Slave to the phone 2022
07 The Jimi Hendrix Experience – All Along The Watchtower 2022
08 Julian Cope – Psychedelic Revolution 2011
09 His Lordship – All Cranked Up 2022
10 The Easybeats – Friday On My Mind 1966
11 Smoker Dad – Wendy 2022
12 The Models – Bend Me, Shape Me 1966
13 The Grodes – Cry A Little Longer 1965
14 Elvis Presley & Jack White – Power Of My Love 2022
15 Flaming Groovies – Shake some action 1976
16 Led Zeppelin – Going to California (Live 1972)
17 Steppenwolf – Magic Carpet Ride 1968