groovin‘ round the world *27 Sept 20 Uhr*

228 Sendung 27 September 2022 / 20 Uhr



Gespielte Lieder

01 Oneida – I Wanna Hold Your Electric Hand 2022

02 The Let’s Go’s – Heibon Cherry 2019

03 Bubi Eifach – Schön gits Euch 2022

04 Jack White – Im Shakin 2022

05 Jack White – Whats The Trick 2022

06 Reverend Beat-Man and the Underground – Slave to the phone 2022

07 The Jimi Hendrix Experience – All Along The Watchtower 2022

08 Julian Cope – Psychedelic Revolution 2011

09 His Lordship – All Cranked Up 2022

10 The Easybeats – Friday On My Mind 1966

11 Smoker Dad – Wendy 2022

12 The Models – Bend Me, Shape Me 1966

13 The Grodes – Cry A Little Longer 1965

14 Elvis Presley & Jack White – Power Of My Love 2022

15 Flaming Groovies – Shake some action 1976

16 Led Zeppelin – Going to California (Live 1972)

17 Steppenwolf – Magic Carpet Ride 1968