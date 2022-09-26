Klangbecken
Odyssée (Soulwax Remix) - Sébastien Tellier
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 27.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 11.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 25.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 8.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 22.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 6.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 20.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 3.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 17.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 31.1., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

groovin‘ round the world *27 Sept 20 Uhr*

228 Sendung 27 September 2022 / 20 Uhr

Gespielte Lieder

01 Oneida – I Wanna Hold Your Electric Hand 2022

02 The Let’s Go’s – Heibon Cherry 2019

03 Bubi Eifach – Schön gits Euch 2022

04 Jack White – Im Shakin 2022

05 Jack White – Whats The Trick 2022

06 Reverend Beat-Man and the Underground – Slave to the phone 2022

07 The Jimi Hendrix Experience – All Along The Watchtower 2022

08 Julian Cope – Psychedelic Revolution 2011

09 His Lordship – All Cranked Up 2022

10 The Easybeats – Friday On My Mind 1966

11 Smoker Dad – Wendy 2022

12 The Models – Bend Me, Shape Me 1966

13 The Grodes – Cry A Little Longer 1965

14 Elvis Presley & Jack White – Power Of My Love 2022

15 Flaming Groovies – Shake some action 1976

16 Led Zeppelin – Going to California (Live 1972)

17 Steppenwolf – Magic Carpet Ride 1968