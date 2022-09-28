The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.09.22

Nina Simone – My Baby Just Cares For Me

Tony Bennett, Amy Winehouse – Body and Soul

Etta James – Stormy Weather

Thelonious Monk Quartet – ‚Round Midnight

Coleman Hawkins and Ben Webster – Tangerine

Carmen McRea – My Future Just Passed

Alice Coltrane – Something About John Coltrane (feat. Pharoah Sanders)

Sun Ra And His „Blue Universe Arkestra“ – Universe in Blue (Part I & II)

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Little Booker T

The Meters – Cissy Strut

Los Bitchos – The Link Is About To Die

David Bowie – Warszawa

La Batteria – Incognito

Whatitdo Archive Group – The Return of Beaumont Jenkins (feat. Alessandro Alessandroni Jr.)

Maston – Old Habits

The Sorcerers – In Pursuit Of Shai Hulud

فرقة الأرض – غيفارا غزة

Etran De L’Aïre – Agrim Agadez

Ali Farka Toure, Ry Cooder – Ai Du

Orchestra Baobab – Utrus Horas

Kokoroko – Ewà Inú

Mgmt – Little Dark Age

Retro/Grade – Pulsar

Angel-Ho – WatchMeDance

Sandy Barber – I Think I’ll Do Some Steppin‘ (On My Own) – Opolopo Rework

Raspberries – Go All The Way

Say She She – Norma

Edrix Puzzle – V11

Michel Polnareff – Voyages

Starship Orchestra – You’re A Star

Aged In Harmony – You’re a Melody (Extended Disco Version)

The Slits – Face Dub

Guinu – Portäo de Ferro