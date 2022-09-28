The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.09.22
Nina Simone – My Baby Just Cares For Me
Tony Bennett, Amy Winehouse – Body and Soul
Etta James – Stormy Weather
Thelonious Monk Quartet – ‚Round Midnight
Coleman Hawkins and Ben Webster – Tangerine
Carmen McRea – My Future Just Passed
Alice Coltrane – Something About John Coltrane (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Sun Ra And His „Blue Universe Arkestra“ – Universe in Blue (Part I & II)
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Little Booker T
The Meters – Cissy Strut
Los Bitchos – The Link Is About To Die
David Bowie – Warszawa
La Batteria – Incognito
Whatitdo Archive Group – The Return of Beaumont Jenkins (feat. Alessandro Alessandroni Jr.)
Maston – Old Habits
The Sorcerers – In Pursuit Of Shai Hulud
فرقة الأرض – غيفارا غزة
Etran De L’Aïre – Agrim Agadez
Ali Farka Toure, Ry Cooder – Ai Du
Orchestra Baobab – Utrus Horas
Kokoroko – Ewà Inú
Mgmt – Little Dark Age
Retro/Grade – Pulsar
Angel-Ho – WatchMeDance
Sandy Barber – I Think I’ll Do Some Steppin‘ (On My Own) – Opolopo Rework
Raspberries – Go All The Way
Say She She – Norma
Edrix Puzzle – V11
Michel Polnareff – Voyages
Starship Orchestra – You’re A Star
Aged In Harmony – You’re a Melody (Extended Disco Version)
The Slits – Face Dub
Guinu – Portäo de Ferro