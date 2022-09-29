Klangbecken
The Devil's Infantry - Tom Morello
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 13.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 27.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 10.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 24.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 8.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 22.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 5.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 19.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 2.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 16.2., 20:00 - 22:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radieschen

·

Playlist vom 29.09.2022

Konzeptsendung des Radieschens. Mit Musik. Aus der Schweiz.

  1. Alwa Alibi – auti Chischte
  2. Chlöisu Friedli – Sünneli-Blues
  3. Annie Taylor – Where The Grass Is Greener
  4. Redwood – Who We Are
  5. Batbait – Shitlife
  6. Velvet Two Stripes – Supernatural
  7. The Crumpets – Talk
  8. willibald – There’s a War Going on in My Veins
  9. Asbest – Autodigestion
  10. E-L-R – Opiate the Sun
  11. Zayk – Kurt
  12. Delilahs – Queen
  13. Nadja Zela – Still Alive
  14. The Konnincks – Staring at Walls
  15. Evelinn Trouble – Monstruous
  16. Emilie Zoé – Dinosaurs
  17. Kassette – Fade To Grey
  18. Chewlie – Die Berge, Sie Schweigen
  19. Casanora – Sneaky Magma
  20. Stefanie Stauffacher – Campari Soda
  21. Jessiquoi – Popstar
  22. Crème Solaire – Autobahn/Autobahn
  23. JJ & Palin – Morning
·

Playlist vom 18.08.2022

Das gibt es fast nicht. Nach Jahren ist endlich wieder einmal Yves im Studio. Wir spielen die "greatest" (und auch "latest") Hits von all den Radieschen-Jahren ... Pure Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Egopusher - Patrol
  2. Odd Behlder - Lanscape Escape
  3. Pyrit - Another Story
  4. Monumental Men - Enemy
  5. Biandapid - Dew
  6. Fiji - Petite putain
  7. Lapcat - Lavender
  8. Buvette - In Real Life
    9. ... >

·

Playlist vom 12.05.2022

Eine Radieschen-Sendung mit Wolfer und guter Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Lord Kesseli & the Drums - Robert My Robot
  2. Wolfer - Mondspinner
  3. Wolfer - Heave Me
  4. Wolfer - Soulcrusher
  5. Wolfer - Soft As Teeth
  6. Tunica Dartos - Diamonds of Antwerpen
  7. Schnellertollermeier - 209 Aphelion
  8. Elio Ricca - ... >

·

Playlist vom 14.04.2022

Ein Radieschen mit viel Musik und sehr wenig "Gschnorr".

  1. Moden und Sauerland - Nid Ufwache
  2. Kate Birch - The Fool
  3. L'Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Empty Skies
  4. Lapcat - Tucson
  5. Black Sea Dahu - Affection
  6. Gwen Anouchka - Lovin
  7. Andrina Bollinger - Open My Gates
  8. Kush K - Long Time No See
  9. Leoni Leoni - Langsam Müed
  10. Panda Lux - Blumen
  11. Stahlberger - Lüt uf ... >

·

Playlist vom 17.03.2022

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger CH-Untergröünd. Mit Ausblick auf das m4music. Mit einem Lampenfieber-Interview mit Evelinn Trouble.

  1. Buvette - In Real Life
  2. Evelinn Trouble - Truly Vain
  3. Evelinn Trouble - Just Wanna Vibe
  4. Chien mon ami - Fraise
  5. Félicien LiA - Jasmin
  6. Zahnfleisch - ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 03.03.2022

Eine Musik-Sendung aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Mit einem Lampenfieber-Interview mit Honshu Wolves.

  1. Lia Sells Fish - Tell Me
  2. Honshu Wolves - Tell Me
  3. Honshu Wolves - Goddess
  4. Giant Moa - Talksleeping
  5. Willibald - The Poet Knows How It Goes
  6. Kurbash Gash - ... >

·

Playlist vom 17.02.2022

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Lange Stücke, laute Stücke, gute Stücke.

  1. Saitün - Sanatorium
  2. Zeal & Ardor - Golden Liar
  3. Zeal & Ardor - Death to the Holy
  4. E-L-R - Seeds
  5. Soldat Hans - Schoner zerbirst, Part I
  6. Coilguns - Millenials
  7. Lord Kesseli and the Drums - Chemical Mother
  8. Tunica Dartos - Diamonds of Antwerpen
  9. Schnellertollermeier - 209 Aphelion
  10. H ... >