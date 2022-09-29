Playlist vom 29.09.2022

Konzeptsendung des Radieschens. Mit Musik. Aus der Schweiz.
- Alwa Alibi – auti Chischte
- Chlöisu Friedli – Sünneli-Blues
- Annie Taylor – Where The Grass Is Greener
- Redwood – Who We Are
- Batbait – Shitlife
- Velvet Two Stripes – Supernatural
- The Crumpets – Talk
- willibald – There’s a War Going on in My Veins
- Asbest – Autodigestion
- E-L-R – Opiate the Sun
- Zayk – Kurt
- Delilahs – Queen
- Nadja Zela – Still Alive
- The Konnincks – Staring at Walls
- Evelinn Trouble – Monstruous
- Emilie Zoé – Dinosaurs
- Kassette – Fade To Grey
- Chewlie – Die Berge, Sie Schweigen
- Casanora – Sneaky Magma
- Stefanie Stauffacher – Campari Soda
- Jessiquoi – Popstar
- Crème Solaire – Autobahn/Autobahn
- JJ & Palin – Morning