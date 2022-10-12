The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.10.22
Idris Muhammad – Could Heaven Ever Be Like This?
Power Of Attorney – Changing Man
Majid Bekkas – Soudani Manayou (feat. Rachid Zeroual, Khalid Kouhen, Paolo Radoni, Marc Lelangue)
Brigitte Fontaine, Areski Avec Art Ensemble Of Chicago – Comme À La Radio
Rex Brown Company – Act Of Threat
Albert Ayler – Our Prayer
Anadol – Eciflere Gel
Henri Texier – Homme Rouge
Orgone – I Sold My Heart To The Junkman (feat. Cyril Neville)
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Stranger To My Happiness
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Jimmy’s Groove
Willie Colón & Héctor Lavoe – Juana Peña
Alex Mendoza Y Sus Poetas Del Ritmo – Bu-Ga-Luz
Neno Exporta Som – Deixa A Tristeza
Soul Jazz Orchestra – Sorrow Fly Away
Alípio Martins – Piranha
Los Siquicos Litoraleños – La Vida Misma
Dick El Demasiado – Celulites Popular A05
Anteloper – Bubble Under
The Shelltones – Blue Castaway
Dolphin Flight – Princesse
Leoni Leoni – Weirdest Ritual
Lou Perez – Afro Hustle
Kush K – Magpie
Merzuga – Kurt
Tame Impala – The Less i Know The Better
Coby Say – Active
Yussef Kamaal – Strings Of Light
Lloyd Miller & the Heliocentrics – Nava
Skymark – Privacy
Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Am Scheitelpunkt
CRY – Fire Me
Bobby Womack – Love Is Gonna Lift You Up (Julio Bashmore Remix)
Cuthead – Headspin
Joy Orbison – pinky ring
Dj Medallion – Bygones
Etage Neun – Broken Shadows