The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.10.22

Idris Muhammad – Could Heaven Ever Be Like This?

Power Of Attorney – Changing Man

Majid Bekkas – Soudani Manayou (feat. Rachid Zeroual, Khalid Kouhen, Paolo Radoni, Marc Lelangue)

Brigitte Fontaine, Areski Avec Art Ensemble Of Chicago – Comme À La Radio

Rex Brown Company – Act Of Threat

Albert Ayler – Our Prayer

Anadol – Eciflere Gel

Henri Texier – Homme Rouge

Orgone – I Sold My Heart To The Junkman (feat. Cyril Neville)

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Stranger To My Happiness

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Jimmy’s Groove

Willie Colón & Héctor Lavoe – Juana Peña

Alex Mendoza Y Sus Poetas Del Ritmo – Bu-Ga-Luz

Neno Exporta Som – Deixa A Tristeza

Soul Jazz Orchestra – Sorrow Fly Away

Alípio Martins – Piranha

Los Siquicos Litoraleños – La Vida Misma

Dick El Demasiado – Celulites Popular A05

Anteloper – Bubble Under

The Shelltones – Blue Castaway

Dolphin Flight – Princesse

Leoni Leoni – Weirdest Ritual

Lou Perez – Afro Hustle

Kush K – Magpie

Merzuga – Kurt

Tame Impala – The Less i Know The Better

Coby Say – Active

Yussef Kamaal – Strings Of Light

Lloyd Miller & the Heliocentrics – Nava

Skymark – Privacy

Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Am Scheitelpunkt

CRY – Fire Me

Bobby Womack – Love Is Gonna Lift You Up (Julio Bashmore Remix)

Cuthead – Headspin

Joy Orbison – pinky ring

Dj Medallion – Bygones

Etage Neun – Broken Shadows