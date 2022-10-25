Abbazappa 25.Okt.2022 *20Uhr* Gespielte Lieder

AbbaZappa 228 Sendung 25 Oktober 2022 *20Uhr*
Gespielte Lieder
01 MC5 – Future , Now 1971
02 The Pighounds – Green Lobster Inc. 2022
03 The Smashing Pumpkins – Beguiled 2022
04 Dio – Holy Diver 1983
05 Dio – Rainbow In The Dark 1983
06 Black Sabbath – Children of the Grave 1971
07 The Black Angels – Black Grease 2006
08 The Black Angels – El Jardín 2022
09 The Black Angels – Without A Trace 2022
10 The Black Angels – Wilderness of Mirrors 2022
11 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Eddie 2022
12 Spinnerette – All Babes Are Wolves 2009
13 Weddings – Talk is Cheap 2022