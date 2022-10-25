AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 8.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 22.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 6.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 20.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 3.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 17.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 31.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 14.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 28.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 14.3., 20:00 - 21:00
Abbazappa 25.Okt.2022 *20Uhr* Gespielte Lieder

AbbaZappa 228 Sendung 25 Oktober 2022 *20Uhr*

Gespielte Lieder

01 MC5 – Future , Now 1971

02 The Pighounds – Green Lobster Inc. 2022

03 The Smashing Pumpkins – Beguiled 2022

04 Dio – Holy Diver 1983

05 Dio – Rainbow In The Dark 1983

06 Black Sabbath – Children of the Grave 1971

07 The Black Angels – Black Grease 2006

08 The Black Angels – El Jardín 2022

09 The Black Angels – Without A Trace 2022

10 The Black Angels – Wilderness of Mirrors 2022

11 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Eddie 2022

12 Spinnerette – All Babes Are Wolves 2009

13 Weddings – Talk is Cheap 2022