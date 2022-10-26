The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.10.22

Doris Duke – He’s Gone

The Staple Singers – If You’re Ready Come Go With Me

Curtis Mayfield – Blue Monday People

Doris Shore – Shoo-Fly Pie And Apple Pan Dowdy

Gloria Barnes – Home

Bob & Earl – Harlem Shuffle

Sylvia Striplin – You Can’t Turn Me Away

The Exciters – A Little Bit Of Soap

Bagga Matumbi – Can’t Satisfy

The Vision – Sitar Dub

Don Carlos – Nice Time Late Night Blues

Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus – Speedmaster

Mr Ray – Distant Light

Camilla Sparksss – So What

The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Bellbottoms

District Five – Burning City

Focus – Hocus Pocus (Extended Version)

Deerhoof – My Lonely Cat

Phelimuncasi – I Don’t Feel My Legs

Dominowe – Welcome To Alkebulan

Dj Danifox – No Stage

Dengue Dengue Dengue – Los Árbols

Scotch Rolex – Tewari

Fulu Miziki – Lokito (feat. Dj Final)

Dhidalah – Jovian Sky

Kamaal Williams – Save Me

Tribal Brothers & Dj Polo – 12HRS

Ugly Drugless – Hey Boy

Gallegos – Put Me In

Ian Vale – Lift Music (Mindblender Deep Dub Mix)

Ago – For You

Barbara York – Tonight

Saine – Royal Purple

Anz – Loos In Twos (NRG)

Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead