The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.10.22
Doris Duke – He’s Gone
The Staple Singers – If You’re Ready Come Go With Me
Curtis Mayfield – Blue Monday People
Doris Shore – Shoo-Fly Pie And Apple Pan Dowdy
Gloria Barnes – Home
Bob & Earl – Harlem Shuffle
Sylvia Striplin – You Can’t Turn Me Away
The Exciters – A Little Bit Of Soap
Bagga Matumbi – Can’t Satisfy
The Vision – Sitar Dub
Don Carlos – Nice Time Late Night Blues
Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus – Speedmaster
Mr Ray – Distant Light
Camilla Sparksss – So What
The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Bellbottoms
District Five – Burning City
Focus – Hocus Pocus (Extended Version)
Deerhoof – My Lonely Cat
Phelimuncasi – I Don’t Feel My Legs
Dominowe – Welcome To Alkebulan
Dj Danifox – No Stage
Dengue Dengue Dengue – Los Árbols
Scotch Rolex – Tewari
Fulu Miziki – Lokito (feat. Dj Final)
Dhidalah – Jovian Sky
Kamaal Williams – Save Me
Tribal Brothers & Dj Polo – 12HRS
Ugly Drugless – Hey Boy
Gallegos – Put Me In
Ian Vale – Lift Music (Mindblender Deep Dub Mix)
Ago – For You
Barbara York – Tonight
Saine – Royal Purple
Anz – Loos In Twos (NRG)
Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead