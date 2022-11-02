The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.11.22
Jetzt wieder mit Videoplaylist, ah yeah!!!
Nancy Holloway – Hurt So Bad
Joyce Hurley – Sunbath
Sandra Wright – Unbelievable
Linda Jones – What‘ ve I Done To Make You Mad
Boris Vian – Le Déserteur
Sun Ra Arkestra – Nuclear War
Nils Wogram Nostalgia Trio – Possibilities Gain Desires
Action Bronson – A Light In The Addict (feat. Party Supplies And Black Atlas)
Apollo Brown & Guilty Simpson – Nasty (feat. Planet Asia)
Tank And The Bangas – Big (feat. Big Freedia)
Pusha T – If You Know You Know
Doechii – Yucky Blucky Fruitcake
MF Doom – Figaro
Jayda G – Both Of Us
Dj Koze – Nices Wölkchen
Tom Trago – Lost in the streets of NY (Boris Werner Remix)
Nightmares On Wax – Wikid Satellites
The Slits – Typical Girls
Simon Love – L-O-T-H-A-R-I-O
The Wave Pictures – Bamboo Diner In The Rain
Ashraf Sharif Khan & Viktor Marek – Drive Me on the Floor
El MIchels Affair – Murkit Gem
Fizzy Veins – Moonlight Tascam
Karl Kave – Dekoration
Cochon Double – Restaurant
Spiral Visions – Dance With Me
Claus Comedi – Les Jardiens de Genève
Nacht Analyse – Der Mann von Nebenan (Sternentaufe)
Gertrud Stein – New Gold Dreams
Adriano Celentano – 24000 Baci
The Elgins – Heaven Must Have Sent You
Jonna Feat. Javonntte – Jus Move (Marcellus Pittman Remix)
KSKY – Bad Philly
Ott – Brookside Hybrid 23