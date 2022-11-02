The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.11.22

Jetzt wieder mit Videoplaylist, ah yeah!!!

Nancy Holloway – Hurt So Bad

Joyce Hurley – Sunbath

Sandra Wright – Unbelievable

Linda Jones – What‘ ve I Done To Make You Mad

Boris Vian – Le Déserteur

Sun Ra Arkestra – Nuclear War

Nils Wogram Nostalgia Trio – Possibilities Gain Desires

Action Bronson – A Light In The Addict (feat. Party Supplies And Black Atlas)

Apollo Brown & Guilty Simpson – Nasty (feat. Planet Asia)

Tank And The Bangas – Big (feat. Big Freedia)

Pusha T – If You Know You Know

Doechii – Yucky Blucky Fruitcake

MF Doom – Figaro

Jayda G – Both Of Us

Dj Koze – Nices Wölkchen

Tom Trago – Lost in the streets of NY (Boris Werner Remix)

Nightmares On Wax – Wikid Satellites

The Slits – Typical Girls

Simon Love – L-O-T-H-A-R-I-O

The Wave Pictures – Bamboo Diner In The Rain

Ashraf Sharif Khan & Viktor Marek – Drive Me on the Floor

El MIchels Affair – Murkit Gem

Fizzy Veins – Moonlight Tascam

Karl Kave – Dekoration

Cochon Double – Restaurant

Spiral Visions – Dance With Me

Claus Comedi – Les Jardiens de Genève

Nacht Analyse – Der Mann von Nebenan (Sternentaufe)

Gertrud Stein – New Gold Dreams

Adriano Celentano – 24000 Baci

The Elgins – Heaven Must Have Sent You

Jonna Feat. Javonntte – Jus Move (Marcellus Pittman Remix)

KSKY – Bad Philly

Ott – Brookside Hybrid 23