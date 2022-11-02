Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Playlist vom 02.11.22

Jetzt wieder mit Videoplaylist, ah yeah!!!

Nancy Holloway – Hurt So Bad
Joyce Hurley – Sunbath
Sandra Wright – Unbelievable
Linda Jones – What‘ ve I Done To Make You Mad
Boris Vian – Le Déserteur
Sun Ra Arkestra – Nuclear War
Nils Wogram Nostalgia Trio – Possibilities Gain Desires
Action Bronson – A Light In The Addict (feat. Party Supplies And Black Atlas)
Apollo Brown & Guilty Simpson – Nasty (feat. Planet Asia)
Tank And The Bangas – Big (feat. Big Freedia)
Pusha T – If You Know You Know
Doechii – Yucky Blucky Fruitcake
MF Doom – Figaro
Jayda G – Both Of Us
Dj Koze – Nices Wölkchen
Tom Trago – Lost in the streets of NY (Boris Werner Remix)
Nightmares On Wax – Wikid Satellites
The Slits – Typical Girls
Simon Love – L-O-T-H-A-R-I-O
The Wave Pictures – Bamboo Diner In The Rain
Ashraf Sharif Khan & Viktor Marek – Drive Me on the Floor
El MIchels Affair – Murkit Gem
Fizzy Veins – Moonlight Tascam
Karl Kave – Dekoration
Cochon Double – Restaurant
Spiral Visions – Dance With Me
Claus Comedi – Les Jardiens de Genève
Nacht Analyse – Der Mann von Nebenan (Sternentaufe)
Gertrud Stein – New Gold Dreams
Adriano Celentano – 24000 Baci
The Elgins – Heaven Must Have Sent You
Jonna Feat. Javonntte – Jus Move (Marcellus Pittman Remix)
KSKY – Bad Philly
Ott – Brookside Hybrid 23

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.10.22 Doris Duke - He's Gone The Staple Singers - If You're Ready Come Go With Me Curtis Mayfield - Blue Monday People Doris Shore - Shoo-Fly Pie And Apple Pan Dowdy Gloria Barnes - Home Bob & Earl - Harlem Shuffle Sylvia Striplin - You Can't Turn Me Away The Exciters - A Little Bit Of Soap Bagga Matumbi - Can't Satisfy The Vision - Sitar Dub Don Carlos - Nice Time Late Night Blues Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus - Speedmaster Mr Ray - Distant Light Camilla ... >

·

The Hotttest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.10.22 Sam Sanders & Visions - Slightly Anxious Larry Nozero Featuring Dennis Tini - Chronicle Of The Murdered House Part 2 Shabaka and the Ancestors - Joyous Joe Armon-Jones - Mollison Dub Madlib - Montara Roxanne Shante - Roxanne's Revenge MC Lyte - Paper Thin Boogie Down Productions - Jack of Spades Sister Souljah - The Hate That Hate Produced (Extended Version) Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force - Planet Rock (Extended Instrumental) Pat Prilly - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.10.22 Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This? Power Of Attorney - Changing Man Majid Bekkas - Soudani Manayou (feat. Rachid Zeroual, Khalid Kouhen, Paolo Radoni, Marc Lelangue) Brigitte Fontaine, Areski Avec Art Ensemble Of Chicago - Comme À La Radio Rex Brown Company - Act Of Threat Albert Ayler - Our Prayer Anadol - Eciflere Gel Henri Texier - Homme Rouge Orgone - I Sold My Heart To The Junkman (feat. Cyril Neville) Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 05.10.22 Amara Touré - Cuando Llegare Los Míticos Del Ritmo - Another One Bites The Dust Azymuth - Duro De Roer Rinsyoe Kida, Akira Ishikawa - ソーラン節 The Cramps - Fever Alessandro Alessandroni - Devil's Nightmare Obeg Kostrov - Fischmambo Ondatrópica - Tiene Sabor, Tiene Sazón El Michels Affair - Ala Vida Raekewon - Ice Cream (feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man) Cuarto Mundo - Sabi Lulu Alan Hawkshaw - Mermaid Miles Davis - Petits Machins Eden Ahbez - The ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.09.22 Nina Simone - My Baby Just Cares For Me Tony Bennett, Amy Winehouse - Body and Soul Etta James - Stormy Weather Thelonious Monk Quartet - 'Round Midnight Coleman Hawkins and Ben Webster - Tangerine Carmen McRea - My Future Just Passed Alice Coltrane - Something About John Coltrane (feat. Pharoah Sanders) Sun Ra And His "Blue Universe Arkestra" - Universe in Blue (Part I & II) Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Little Booker T The Meters - Cissy Strut Los Bitchos ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.09.22 Vass Corporation - All the Love We Lost (Kenny Dope Mix) Sharen Clark & The Product Of Time - Mama Didn't Lie (Sho Come True) Choice Of Colour - Your Love Willie Bobo - Timbale Groove Trio Ternura - Filhos De Zambi Black Beats - The Mod Trad Kalyanji-Anandji With Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle & Mahendra Kapoor - Pyar Zindagi Hai Dave Pike - Mathar Mamman Sani Abdoulaye - Bodo Dwight Sykes & Jahari - She's Marvelous The Misz - A La Recherche de ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.09.22 John Holt - I'll Be Lonely The Heptones - Party Time Dub The Ethiopians - Everything Crash Marcia Atiken - I'm Still In Love Glen Adams - She's So Fine The Bunny Lee All Stars - Ivan Itler The Conqueror فرقة الأرض (Ferkat Al Ard) - حلول (Huloul) Cinzinha - Pra Fazer Un Samba Electric Boogies - Electric Boogies Betty Davis - They Say I'm Different Surprise Chef - Money Music Wizz Jones - One Grain Of Sunshine Los Espiritus - Huracanes The Folklords - Forty ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 07.09.22 The Jimi Hendrix Experience - All Along The Watchtower Mississippi Fred McDowell - John Henry Hound Dog Taylor - Gonna Send You Back To Georgia Dale Hawkins - Hound Dog Ignatz & de Stervende Honden - Sweet Dream Ice Cream Yet No Yokai - Bild von einem Garten Batbait - Goodboi Elio Ricca - Fomo Night Beats - New Day Omni Selassi - frenchsong. Leoni Leoni - Du Willsch Es Au Evelinn Trouble - Higher Love Holy Hive - Oh I Miss Her So The Bamboos - The ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 31.08.22 The Buttshakers - Back In America Marlena Shaw - California Soul Sharon Jones And The Dap-Kings - This Land Is Your Land Shirley Bassey - Light My Fire Karin Krog - Hold Out Your Hand Meirelles - O Orvalho Vem Caindo Commy Bassey - We Want Togetherness Mongo Santamaria - Ricky Tick Ursula Rucker – Circe (Jazzanova Mix) The 13th Sign - Take Me To A Distant Bass Grandmaster Caz - South Bronx Subway Rap The Pharcyde - Passin' Me By Pronoia - Janine Thievery ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.08.22 Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers - Moanin' 30/70 - Addicted The Emotions - Blind Alley El Shobey & Co. - Never Missed What You Got Mo Kolours - Afro Quarters Sarah Webster Fabio - Sweet Song Annie Anxiety - Third Gear The Apples - Killing The Limiñanas & Laurent Garnier - Promenade Oblique Night Trains - On Your Toes Gasper Lawal - Ajomasè The Black Santioagos - Ole Prince Buster - Linger On Carol Cool - Upside Down Abdou El Omari - عبده العماري ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.09.22 Maxine Scott - Erykah U Bad (North Street West Vocal Remix) Moar - K Beastie Boys - Brass Monkey Malandrómeda - Bótalle caldo (cumbia malandra) ÌFÉ - 3 Mujeres (Iború Iboya Ibosheshé) Baiuca - Muíño Fluzo - Mundo Verde SAN LOU - Just Dance CHISME - Velcro Steam Down - Etcetera (feat. Afronaut Zu) Alfa Mist - Keep On Summrá - Minoría Absoluta Cro! - Buah! Jay - Mi más sentido pésame A Vision of Panorama & Sykes - Let Me XL Middleton - Loving You ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.06.22 Gëstu de Dakar - Ndiourel Cyril Diaz & Orchestra - Tabu Amara Touré - Lamento Cubano Ebo Taylor And The Pelikans - Come Along Dany Play - Fa'waka Pierre Vassiliu - Ça va, ça va Magali Noël - Une énorme samba Sugar Billy - Super Duper Love Sarah Vaughan - Imagine El Michels Affair - Nasir Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Carry On George Benson - Give Me The Night Leoparden - Boliglån Badaboum - Mini Variante Maria Violenza - La Ballade De ... >