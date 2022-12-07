The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 07.12.22
Vera Hall – Trouble So Hard
Howlin‘ Wolf – Shake For Me
Muddy Waters – Im a Man (Mannish Boy)
Screamin‘ Jay Hawkins – Little Demon
Ella Johnson – That’s What You Gotta Do
Nina Simone – Do What You Gotta Do
Vincent Ahehehinnou – Ou C’est Lui Ou C’est Moi
Commy Bassey – We Want Togetherness
Joe Moks – Boys And Girls
Dollkraut & Bernard Crochet – Peace Planet
Sunny Boy – Love Affaire
Kaidi Tatham – We Chillin‘ Out (feat. The Easy Access Orchestra)
XL Middleton – Gathering
Shadow – Let’s Get It Together
Blak Sagaan – Miliardi Di Galassie
Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Bettgeheimnis
The Pendletons – You Do You (feat. Howard Johnson)
Chateau – Strike a Spark
Milla Pluton – Miroir Miroir
Flamin‘ Grouvies – Shake Some Action
Peter Kernel – We’re not gonna be the same again
Die Haut – Der Karibische Western
Typhon – Hand In The Bag
Ara Macao – Reflection
Gal Costa – País Tropical
Etran de L’Aïr – Etran Hymne
Almunia – New moon
Francesco Tristano – Ciacona Seconda
Yann Tiersen – Avant La Chute
Astroloop – Drape
MM/KM – Chorus Beach
Dj Haus – Lez Get 2getha
Susanne Alt – Susie Saxaphone (feat. Michael „Clip“ Payne & E1 Ten) (Opolopo Remix)
Losoul – Open Door