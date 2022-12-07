The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 07.12.22

Vera Hall – Trouble So Hard

Howlin‘ Wolf – Shake For Me

Muddy Waters – Im a Man (Mannish Boy)

Screamin‘ Jay Hawkins – Little Demon

Ella Johnson – That’s What You Gotta Do

Nina Simone – Do What You Gotta Do

Vincent Ahehehinnou – Ou C’est Lui Ou C’est Moi

Commy Bassey – We Want Togetherness

Joe Moks – Boys And Girls

Dollkraut & Bernard Crochet – Peace Planet

Sunny Boy – Love Affaire

Kaidi Tatham – We Chillin‘ Out (feat. The Easy Access Orchestra)

XL Middleton – Gathering

Shadow – Let’s Get It Together

Blak Sagaan – Miliardi Di Galassie

Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Bettgeheimnis

The Pendletons – You Do You (feat. Howard Johnson)

Chateau – Strike a Spark

Milla Pluton – Miroir Miroir

Flamin‘ Grouvies – Shake Some Action

Peter Kernel – We’re not gonna be the same again

Die Haut – Der Karibische Western

Typhon – Hand In The Bag

Ara Macao – Reflection

Gal Costa – País Tropical

Etran de L’Aïr – Etran Hymne

Almunia – New moon

Francesco Tristano – Ciacona Seconda

Yann Tiersen – Avant La Chute

Astroloop – Drape

MM/KM – Chorus Beach

Dj Haus – Lez Get 2getha

Susanne Alt – Susie Saxaphone (feat. Michael „Clip“ Payne & E1 Ten) (Opolopo Remix)

Losoul – Open Door