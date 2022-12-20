Klangbecken
Wraith - Beach Riot
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 20.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 3.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 17.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 31.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 14.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 28.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 14.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 28.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 11.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 25.4., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

*20dez 20uhr* leise rieselt der Funky groove

Jingle Bells, leise rieselt der Funky groove, Prince Rogers Nelson Superstar, der Pionier des Minneapolis Sounds geht immer.Abbazappa bring am 20 Dez 20 Uhr ein Tribute mit grossartige Songs, aus dem 1985 Prince and the Revolution, Live Album Purple Rain Tour in Syracuse. Merci fürs mithören Online rabe.ch oder Dab+

232 Sendung 20 Dez 2022, Prince and The Revolution Purple Rain Tour Live In Syracuse, 30 März 1985
01 Prince and The Revolution - Let's Go Crazy 1985
02 Prince and The Revolution – 1999 1985
03 Prince and The Revolution - Little Red Corvette 1985
04 Prince and The Revolution - Take Me With U 1985
05 Prince and The Revolution - Do Me, Baby 1985
06 Prince and The Revolution - Computer Blue 1985
07 Prince and The RevolutionI - Would Die 4 U 1985
08 Prince and The Revolution - Baby I'm a Star 198
09 Prince and The Revolution - Purple Rain 1985