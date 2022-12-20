20dez 20uhr* leise rieselt der Funky groove

Jingle Bells, leise rieselt der Funky groove, Prince Rogers Nelson Superstar, der Pionier des Minneapolis Sounds geht immer.Abbazappa bring am 20 Dez 20 Uhr ein Tribute mit grossartige Songs, aus dem 1985 Prince and the Revolution, Live Album Purple Rain Tour in Syracuse. Merci fürs mithören Online rabe.ch oder Dab+

232 Sendung 20 Dez 2022,

Prince and The Revolution Purple Rain Tour Live In Syracuse, 30 März 1985

01 Prince and The Revolution - Let's Go Crazy 1985

02 Prince and The Revolution – 1999 1985

03 Prince and The Revolution - Little Red Corvette 1985

04 Prince and The Revolution - Take Me With U 1985

05 Prince and The Revolution - Do Me, Baby 1985

06 Prince and The Revolution - Computer Blue 1985

07 Prince and The RevolutionI - Would Die 4 U 1985

08 Prince and The Revolution - Baby I'm a Star 198