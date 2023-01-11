Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.01.23

Kadhja Bonet – Honeycomb
Charles Bradley – Changes
Clarence Reid – Heaven Will Welcome You
Etta James – The Sky Is Crying
Tyler, The Creator – Willshire
Nujabes – Ordinary Joe
Delish Da Goddess – Hot Girl
Tia Nomore – Cakewalk (feat. Show Banga)
Farai – This Is England
Kae Tempest – No Prizes (feat. Lianne La Havas)
Hudson Mohawke – Cry Sugar
Mike Watt + Secondmissingmen – We Got Soul
Blood Orange – Charcoal Baby
King Krule – Hey World
District Five – Burning City
Devon Russell – We Are The People Who Are Darker Than Blue
New Age Steppers – Fade Away
Los Llamas – Siboney
Los Brito – Cuando Llego A Mi Casa
Sag War Fare – Don’t Be So Jive
Les Sympathics de Porto Novo – A Min We Vo Nou We
Rim Kwako Obeng & Kasa – Love Me For Real (Nik Weston Edit)
William Onyeabor – Ride on Baby
Thomas Mitrousis Quartet – Fax from Fux
Cotonete – Last Drink
Sounding Society – Part 2
Orka – Beauty Is Everything (Eluard Remix)
Duncan Powell – Brake
Equip – XXXO
Krystal Klear – Essentia
Freeez – Freezy
Andrew Kitchen – Attack of the Boogie (TZ & Hersh Edit)
Gallegos – Sentiment Of Love
Kiki Gyan – Pretty Pretty Girls

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

