Klangbecken
JU$T (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha) (Toy Selectah Versión) - Run The Jewels
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.01.23

  • Sophia Djebel Rose – La Louve
  • Shakey Graves – Unlucky Skin
  • Absent Music – Akahito
  • Once – Joanna
  • Big Thief – Humans
  • Meril Wubslin – Là Autour
  • Daniel Norgren – Let Me Go
  • The Mynabirds – Cocoon
  • Lana Del Rey – Dragon Slayer
  • A Band Of Buriers – Silver Turnstiles
  • Smerz – Remember
  • 13 Year Cicada – Cute
  • Shaknis & Egzotikka – Megsta Mane
  • M.U.T.T. – Feeling Like Al Jazeera
  • Sweeping Promises – Hunger for a Way Out
  • The Misz – À La Recherche De B.L.
  • Hache Tendre – Vacances Pour Les Mortes
  • Uri Katzenstein – We Are Waiting
  • Bar Italia – Miracle Crush
  • Dollkraut – Rollercoaster
  • Malika – Ya Ya Twist
  • Roland Thyssen – Riff for Peggy
  • Delfini – Prophecy
  • Roy Hytower – Song of Deliverance (feat. The Crowd Pleasers) (Part 2)
  • The Majestics – Oasis
  • Ak’chamel – The Great Saharan-Chihuahuan Assimilation
  • Tinariwen – Sastanàqqàm
  • Daweill – Soraya
  • Angel Maxine – Kill the Bill (feat. Wanlov the Kubolor & Sister Deborah)
  • Panda Bear – Bros
  • Jimmy McGriff – Jungle Cat
  • Toni Tornado – Podes Crer, Amizade
  • Miss Tahloulah May – Section 9
  • Code Walk – Touch
  • Tipper – C’est La VIP
  • Cartoon – Toontown Eyes
  • Omni Selassi – Frenchsong
  • Mystic Jungle – Jurakan
  • Riccardo Cioni – Go Break
  • Schaltkreis Wassermann – LUX (Daniele Baldelli & Dionigi Remix)
  • Tribal Earth – Got To Move
  • All XS – Fast
The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morningshow in Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hotttest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hotttest Morning Show In Town

