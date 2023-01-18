The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.01.23
- Sophia Djebel Rose – La Louve
- Shakey Graves – Unlucky Skin
- Absent Music – Akahito
- Once – Joanna
- Big Thief – Humans
- Meril Wubslin – Là Autour
- Daniel Norgren – Let Me Go
- The Mynabirds – Cocoon
- Lana Del Rey – Dragon Slayer
- A Band Of Buriers – Silver Turnstiles
- Smerz – Remember
- 13 Year Cicada – Cute
- Shaknis & Egzotikka – Megsta Mane
- M.U.T.T. – Feeling Like Al Jazeera
- Sweeping Promises – Hunger for a Way Out
- The Misz – À La Recherche De B.L.
- Hache Tendre – Vacances Pour Les Mortes
- Uri Katzenstein – We Are Waiting
- Bar Italia – Miracle Crush
- Dollkraut – Rollercoaster
- Malika – Ya Ya Twist
- Roland Thyssen – Riff for Peggy
- Delfini – Prophecy
- Roy Hytower – Song of Deliverance (feat. The Crowd Pleasers) (Part 2)
- The Majestics – Oasis
- Ak’chamel – The Great Saharan-Chihuahuan Assimilation
- Tinariwen – Sastanàqqàm
- Daweill – Soraya
- Angel Maxine – Kill the Bill (feat. Wanlov the Kubolor & Sister Deborah)
- Panda Bear – Bros
- Jimmy McGriff – Jungle Cat
- Toni Tornado – Podes Crer, Amizade
- Miss Tahloulah May – Section 9
- Code Walk – Touch
- Tipper – C’est La VIP
- Cartoon – Toontown Eyes
- Omni Selassi – Frenchsong
- Mystic Jungle – Jurakan
- Riccardo Cioni – Go Break
- Schaltkreis Wassermann – LUX (Daniele Baldelli & Dionigi Remix)
- Tribal Earth – Got To Move
- All XS – Fast