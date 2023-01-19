Klangbecken
The Ubiquitous Mr. Lovegrove - Dead Can Dance
Radieschen
Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Radieschen

Radieschen-Playlist 19.01.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Audio Dope – True Love
  2. Alois – After Life
  3. Mnevis – The Kids in Town
  4. Haubi Songs – Phase
  5. Guy Mandon – Kokosfett
  6. Panda Lux – Blumen
  7. Penta-Tonic – Auf und davon
  8. Oy – How Many
  9. Dagobert – Warum wieso weshalb
  10. Klaus Johann Grobe -Downtown
  11. Gina Été – Uszit
  12. Anna Erhard – Picnic at the Seaside
  13. Black Sea Dahu – Le temps se fuit
  14. Pina Palau – Headed Home
  15. Kush K – Forever Only
  16. Nadja Zela – Wanna Be with You
  17. Deserto Parallax – Out Of Time
  18. Pierre Omer, The Nightcruisers – Time Flies
  19. Louis Jucker, Prune Carmen Diaz, Luc Hess – All You Hope For
  20. Disco Doom – Mt. Surreal
  21. Shah Blah – Chicken Wings
  22. Honshu Wolves – Something’s in the Air
  23. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus – Rainbow Machine
  24. The Rambling Wheels – Bubbles Of Time
  25. Perrine 3000 – Tour ira bien
  26. Plague Pits – Solid
  27. Diosmos – Drag me Dragon

 

Radieschen-Playlist vom 06.01.2023

Musig usem meh oder weniger Schwyzer Untergrund. Mundart, halt, ömu am Afang.

  1. Uristier - Gummiboot
  2. Moder und Sauerland - Nid Ufwache
  3. Stahlberger & Bit-Tuner - Dureringe
  4. Dachs - Und S'Gegeteil Vo Dir
  5. ENL - Was söu das bedüte
  6. Prix Garanti - Auti Chind
  7. Tommy Vercetti & Manillio - Für aui Kids
  8. Birman Jäggi - Rouchä
  9. King Pepe & The Queens - To Hell with Ewigkeit
  10. Paquita

Radieschen-Playlist vom 22.12.2022

Eine Sendung mit Schweizer (mehr oder weniger) Duos, die inspirieren. Ha.

  1. Me + Marie - You don't know
  2. Catalyst - Jolene
  3. The Weyers - Julia
  4. WolfWolf - Klaus
  5. Disco Doom - Mt. Surreal
  6. Elio Ricca - Mozart
  7. The E's
  8. Mistress - Early November
  9. Ester Poly - Wet
  10. Steiner & Madlaina - Denk was du willst
  11. Alwa Alibi - auti Chischte
  12. ENL - Cis Männer
    13.

Radieschen-Playlist vom 08.12.2022

Eine Stunde Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Evelinn Trouble - Roadkill
  2. Ikan Hyu - Walkie Talkie
  3. Malummí - New Planet Rising
  4. Anna Erhard - Three Tons of Steel
  5. Black Sea Dahu - My Guitar is too Loud
  6. Gina Été - Nulle part
  7. Diosmos - Nobody Cares
  8. Howald - Amnis
  9. I Am the Fungus - Öz Ürügülü
  10. Louis Jucker - The Heat / Hello Weirdo
  11. Zeal & Ardor

Radieschen-Playlist vom 24.11.2022

Musig usem meh oder weniger Untergrund.

  1. Traktorkestar - Lost Boy & Suicide Girl
  2. Birdman Jäggi - Meerjungfrou
  3. Cloks Tik - Sleepwalking
  4. Tompaul - Easy
  5. Leoni Leoni - Sugar, Fruit, Silence, Speed
  6. Kush K - Forever Only
  7. Scratches - Rundown
  8. JPTR - Master Babe
  9. One Sentence. Supervisor- How Many Others
  10. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus - Speedmaster
  11. Shah Blah

Radieschen-Playlist vom 10.11.2022

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Evelinn Trouble - No Class
  2. Kohoba - Explosions and Rockets
  3. Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus - Rainbow Machine
  4. The Young Gods - Tear Up The Red Sky
  5. The Rhambling Wheels - Bubbles of Time
  6. The Weyers - The Heart of All Things
  7. /A\ - Grain Sand and Mud
  8. Great Black Waters - Dirty Acid
  9. Puts Marie - Catalan Heat
  10. Peter Kernel

Radieschen-Playlist vom 27.10.2022

Eine kleine Vorschauf aufs Muma. Schweizer Acts, die dann live spielen. Im Fall.

  1. The Animen - Modern Nostalgia
  2. Pyrit - Another Story
  3. Pscho Weazel - White Lodge (Original Mix)
  4. Annie Taylor - Where The Grass Is Greener
  5. Makala - Les Barrages
  6. Elio Ricca - Rainbow
  7. Giulia Dabalà - Where Are We Going
  8. We Are Ava - Happy
    9.

Playlist vom 29.09.2022

Konzeptsendung des Radieschens. Mit Musik. Aus der Schweiz.

  1. Alwa Alibi - auti Chischte
  2. Chlöisu Friedli - Sünneli-Blues
  3. Annie Taylor - Where The Grass Is Greener
  4. Redwood - Who We Are
  5. Batbait - Shitlife
  6. Velvet Two Stripes - Supernatural
  7. The Crumpets - Talk
  8. willibald - There's a War Going on in My Veins
  9. Asbest - Autodigestion
  10. E-L-R - Opiate the Sun
  11. Zayk - Kurt
    12.

Playlist vom 18.08.2022

Das gibt es fast nicht. Nach Jahren ist endlich wieder einmal Yves im Studio. Wir spielen die "greatest" (und auch "latest") Hits von all den Radieschen-Jahren ... Pure Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Egopusher - Patrol
  2. Odd Behlder - Lanscape Escape
  3. Pyrit - Another Story
  4. Monumental Men - Enemy
  5. Biandapid - Dew
  6. Fiji - Petite putain
  7. Lapcat - Lavender
  8. Buvette - In Real Life
    9.

Playlist vom 12.05.2022

Eine Radieschen-Sendung mit Wolfer und guter Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Lord Kesseli & the Drums - Robert My Robot
  2. Wolfer - Mondspinner
  3. Wolfer - Heave Me
  4. Wolfer - Soulcrusher
  5. Wolfer - Soft As Teeth
  6. Tunica Dartos - Diamonds of Antwerpen
  7. Schnellertollermeier - 209 Aphelion
  8. Elio Ricca