Radieschen-Playlist 19.01.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.
- Audio Dope – True Love
- Alois – After Life
- Mnevis – The Kids in Town
- Haubi Songs – Phase
- Guy Mandon – Kokosfett
- Panda Lux – Blumen
- Penta-Tonic – Auf und davon
- Oy – How Many
- Dagobert – Warum wieso weshalb
- Klaus Johann Grobe -Downtown
- Gina Été – Uszit
- Anna Erhard – Picnic at the Seaside
- Black Sea Dahu – Le temps se fuit
- Pina Palau – Headed Home
- Kush K – Forever Only
- Nadja Zela – Wanna Be with You
- Deserto Parallax – Out Of Time
- Pierre Omer, The Nightcruisers – Time Flies
- Louis Jucker, Prune Carmen Diaz, Luc Hess – All You Hope For
- Disco Doom – Mt. Surreal
- Shah Blah – Chicken Wings
- Honshu Wolves – Something’s in the Air
- Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus – Rainbow Machine
- The Rambling Wheels – Bubbles Of Time
- Perrine 3000 – Tour ira bien
- Plague Pits – Solid
- Diosmos – Drag me Dragon