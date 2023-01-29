Tracklist 24.1.23

Artist – Track

Stevie Wonder – Earth’s Creation

Lafawndah – You, at the End

Les Imprimés – I’ll Never Leave

Fairuz – Aloula

Mary Lou Williams – Medi I

João Gilberto – Eu Vim Da Bahia

Caixa Cubo – Palavras

Charlotte Gainsbourg – Hey Joe

Johan Papaconstantino – Les mots bleus

Carrie Cleveland – Love Will Set You Free

Rob – More

Voz Di Sanicolau – Fundo De Mare Palinha

Luiz Eça – Homem da Sucursal / Barravento

B. Cool-Aid/Pink Siifu/Ahwlee – Can’t Go Back (Tell Me) feat. Liv.e,Butcher Brown,Jimetta Rose,V.C.R,Maurice II

Mercury – CACTI

Biig Piig – Kerosene

Mechant Mechant – Hard Homework

Loraine James – Glitch Bitch

Badsista – LUCY TRIP

Rose Juam – Cabidelo

X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage! Up Yours!

The Slits – Shoplifting

Britney Spears – I’m a Slave 4 U

<3 <3 <3 Set by Dj Zsameszad <3 <3 <3

–

Charlotte Adigéry, Bolis Pupul – HAHA

Erasure – Always

Bawrut, Chico Blanco – Triangulo De Amor Bizarro

Jaymie Silk – Illegal Love

(only a few tracks listet)

–

Khia – My Neck, My Back (Lick It) (Explicit)

En Vogue – My Lovin‘ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)

