Klangbecken
OFF STREET (feat. Bladee, Zebrahead & Yeaow) - Stunn Dat
Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 24.1.23

Artist – Track

Stevie Wonder – Earth’s Creation

Lafawndah – You, at the End

Les Imprimés – I’ll Never Leave

Fairuz – Aloula

Mary Lou Williams – Medi I

João Gilberto – Eu Vim Da Bahia

Caixa Cubo – Palavras

Charlotte Gainsbourg – Hey Joe

Johan Papaconstantino – Les mots bleus

Carrie Cleveland – Love Will Set You Free

Rob – More

Voz Di Sanicolau – Fundo De Mare Palinha

Luiz Eça – Homem da Sucursal / Barravento

B. Cool-Aid/Pink Siifu/Ahwlee – Can’t Go Back (Tell Me) feat. Liv.e,Butcher Brown,Jimetta Rose,V.C.R,Maurice II

Mercury – CACTI

Biig Piig – Kerosene

Mechant Mechant – Hard Homework

Loraine James – Glitch Bitch

Badsista – LUCY TRIP

Rose Juam – Cabidelo

X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage! Up Yours!

The Slits – Shoplifting

Britney Spears – I’m a Slave 4 U

<3 <3 <3 Set by Dj Zsameszad <3 <3 <3

Charlotte Adigéry, Bolis Pupul – HAHA

Erasure – Always

Bawrut, Chico Blanco – Triangulo De Amor Bizarro

Jaymie Silk – Illegal Love

(only a few tracks listet)

Khia – My Neck, My Back (Lick It) (Explicit)

En Vogue – My Lovin‘ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)

Zsameszad Instagram

Zsameszad Soundcloud <3

Tracklist 17.1.23

Artist - Track Nirvana – Where Did You Sleep Last Night Don Cherry – Brown Rice Sarah Webster Fabio – Work It Out The Psychedelic Aliens – We're ... >

Tracklist 10.1.23

Artist - Track Erykah Badu - Giuded Meditation for NTS Radio Arfican Head Charge - Dervish Chant The Pyramids – Lalibela Bennie Maupin, Adam ... >

Tracklist 1312 <3

Body Count – Cop Killer Spiritualized – Cop Shoot Cop... The Wailers – I Shot The Sheriff Junior Murvin – Police & Thieves John Maus - Cop ... >

Tracklist 29.11.22

Artist - Track Ornella Vanoni – L'appuntamento Tycho – Spectre (Bibio Remix) Zero 7 – In The Waiting Line Duncan pryce Kirk – Space Out Craft ... >

Tracklist 1.11.22

Artist - Track Société Étrange – Sur la piste de danse Klein Zage – Feed the Dog Klara Kristin – La nuit n'en finit plus Tim, Mel – I May Not Be ... >

Tracklist 25.10.22

Artist - Track Patricia Wolf – Psychic Sweeping Hantu – Aesthetic Love Theme Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn/Dawn Richard/Spencer Zahn – Cerulean ... >

Tracklist 18.10.22

Popol Vuh – Ich mache einen Spiegel - Dream Part 4 Brian Eno – I’m Hardly Me Omni Selassi – A Child In Its Water Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece ... >

Tracklist 11.10.22

Jefferson Airplane – Embryonic Journey Yo La Tengo – We're an American Band Hildegard Knef – Im 80. Stockwerk (Remastered) Sinead O'Connor – The ... >

Tracklist 4.10.22

Rev. Milton Brunson's Thompson Community Singers – It's Gonna Rain (Album Version) The Dramatics – In The Rain Takuya Kuroda – Everybody Loves The ... >

Tracklist 27.9.22

Yoshiaki Ochi – Ear Dreamin' Pharoah Sanders – Love Is Everywhere Utopia – Lejos De Mi Can – She brings the Rain Jefferson Airplane – White ... >

Trackliste 20.9.22

Artist - Trac Zann – Tatopani Ndikho Xaba and the Natives – Nomusa John Coltrane Quartet – A Love Supreme Part II - Resolution Uyama Hiroto – ... >