Tracklist 24.1.23

Stevie Wonder – Earth’s Creation
Lafawndah – You, at the End
Les Imprimés – I’ll Never Leave
Fairuz – Aloula
Mary Lou Williams – Medi I
João Gilberto – Eu Vim Da Bahia
Caixa Cubo – Palavras
Charlotte Gainsbourg – Hey Joe
Johan Papaconstantino – Les mots bleus
Carrie Cleveland – Love Will Set You Free
Rob – More
Voz Di Sanicolau – Fundo De Mare Palinha
Luiz Eça – Homem da Sucursal / Barravento
B. Cool-Aid/Pink Siifu/Ahwlee – Can’t Go Back (Tell Me) feat. Liv.e,Butcher Brown,Jimetta Rose,V.C.R,Maurice II
Mercury – CACTI
Biig Piig – Kerosene
Mechant Mechant – Hard Homework
Loraine James – Glitch Bitch
Badsista – LUCY TRIP
Rose Juam – Cabidelo
X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage! Up Yours!
The Slits – Shoplifting
Britney Spears – I’m a Slave 4 U
<3 <3 <3 Set by Dj Zsameszad <3 <3 <3
Charlotte Adigéry, Bolis Pupul – HAHA
Erasure – Always
Bawrut, Chico Blanco – Triangulo De Amor Bizarro
Jaymie Silk – Illegal Love
Khia – My Neck, My Back (Lick It) (Explicit)
En Vogue – My Lovin‘ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)