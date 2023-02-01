Klangbecken
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Tracklist 31.1.23

The Players – Galaxy

Pharoah Sanders – Colors

Avalon Emerson – Sandrail Silhouette

Shelton Kilby – Poor Wayfaring Stranger

Television – Marquee Moon

Big Joanie – What Are You Waiting For

Surprise Chef – Pash Rash

Average White Band – Walk on By

Gabriels – Love and Hate in a Different Time

Isamar & Compañia – Amor Suave

Jura Soundsystem – Love Always Wins

Eunique, Dadou – WHAT IT DO

Nina Chuba, Chapo102 – Ich hass dich

Soukey, Artbabe – MÜÜS

Grey Factor – You’re so Cool

Microfilm – Centrefold

Lexx – By the River

Angelo Repetto, Nicolas Stocker – Panther (feat. Nicolas Stocker)

LAURIE ANDERSON – Blue Lagoon

Fehlfarben – Die wilde Dreizehn

Instant House – Lost Horizons (Lost Horizons Version)

Delta 5 – You

Supergrass – Alright

Tracklist 24.1.23

Artist - Track Stevie Wonder – Earth's Creation Lafawndah – You, at the End Les Imprimés – I'll Never Leave Fairuz – Aloula Mary Lou Williams ... >

Tracklist 17.1.23

Artist - Track Nirvana – Where Did You Sleep Last Night Don Cherry – Brown Rice Sarah Webster Fabio – Work It Out The Psychedelic Aliens – We're ... >

Tracklist 10.1.23

Artist - Track Erykah Badu - Giuded Meditation for NTS Radio Arfican Head Charge - Dervish Chant The Pyramids – Lalibela Bennie Maupin, Adam ... >

Tracklist 1312 <3

Body Count – Cop Killer Spiritualized – Cop Shoot Cop... The Wailers – I Shot The Sheriff Junior Murvin – Police & Thieves John Maus - Cop ... >

Tracklist 29.11.22

Artist - Track Ornella Vanoni – L'appuntamento Tycho – Spectre (Bibio Remix) Zero 7 – In The Waiting Line Duncan pryce Kirk – Space Out Craft ... >

Tracklist 1.11.22

Artist - Track Société Étrange – Sur la piste de danse Klein Zage – Feed the Dog Klara Kristin – La nuit n'en finit plus Tim, Mel – I May Not Be ... >

Tracklist 25.10.22

Artist - Track Patricia Wolf – Psychic Sweeping Hantu – Aesthetic Love Theme Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn/Dawn Richard/Spencer Zahn – Cerulean ... >

Tracklist 18.10.22

Popol Vuh – Ich mache einen Spiegel - Dream Part 4 Brian Eno – I’m Hardly Me Omni Selassi – A Child In Its Water Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece ... >

Tracklist 11.10.22

Jefferson Airplane – Embryonic Journey Yo La Tengo – We're an American Band Hildegard Knef – Im 80. Stockwerk (Remastered) Sinead O'Connor – The ... >

Tracklist 4.10.22

Rev. Milton Brunson's Thompson Community Singers – It's Gonna Rain (Album Version) The Dramatics – In The Rain Takuya Kuroda – Everybody Loves The ... >

Tracklist 27.9.22

Yoshiaki Ochi – Ear Dreamin' Pharoah Sanders – Love Is Everywhere Utopia – Lejos De Mi Can – She brings the Rain Jefferson Airplane – White ... >