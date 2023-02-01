Tracklist 31.1.23

The Players – Galaxy

Pharoah Sanders – Colors

Avalon Emerson – Sandrail Silhouette

Shelton Kilby – Poor Wayfaring Stranger

Television – Marquee Moon

Big Joanie – What Are You Waiting For

Surprise Chef – Pash Rash

Average White Band – Walk on By

Gabriels – Love and Hate in a Different Time

Isamar & Compañia – Amor Suave

Jura Soundsystem – Love Always Wins

Eunique, Dadou – WHAT IT DO

Nina Chuba, Chapo102 – Ich hass dich

Soukey, Artbabe – MÜÜS

Grey Factor – You’re so Cool

Microfilm – Centrefold

Lexx – By the River

Angelo Repetto, Nicolas Stocker – Panther (feat. Nicolas Stocker)

LAURIE ANDERSON – Blue Lagoon

Fehlfarben – Die wilde Dreizehn

Instant House – Lost Horizons (Lost Horizons Version)

Delta 5 – You

Supergrass – Alright

Playlist