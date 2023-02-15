der Morgen
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 22.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 29.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.4., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.02.23

  • Jujus & Sarah Webster Fabio – Alchemy of the Blues
  • Pamoja – Oooh, Baby
  • Dick Buscher – Adventures In Paradise
  • Jake Blount – Death Have Mercy
  • Brunetta – Baluba Shake
  • Johnny Hammond – Los Conquistadores Chocolates
  • Steve Turre – Morning
  • Andrea Laszlo De Simone – Dal Giorno In Cui Sei Nato Tu
  • Flora Purim – Light As A Feather
  • Larry Young – Khalid Of Space Part Two (Welcome)
  • Renaldo Domino – I’ll Get You Back
  • Roger Damawuzan – Tirez Tirez
  • Abdoulaye Cisse – Jeunesse Wilila
  • Orchestre National Mauritanien; Ahl Nana – Timidawane Hewana
  • Mdou Moctar – Tarhatazed
  • Fumaça Preta – Fumaça Preta
  • The Gobs – Do Something Illegal
  • The Growlers – Monotonia
  • Domi Chansorn – It Hurts But It’s OK
  • The Shifters – It’s Been Too Long
  • Bandit Voyage – Amour Sur Le Beat (feat. Lee ‚Scratch‘ Perry)
  • The Rza – Samurai Showdown
  • Gang Starr – The Planet

 

 

 

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.01.23 Kadhja Bonet - Honeycomb Charles Bradley - Changes Clarence Reid - Heaven Will Welcome You Etta James - The Sky Is Crying Tyler, ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.01.23 Ustad Noor Bakhsh - Des Kadef Abgi - La Ilaha Ila Lah, Pt. II Bakaka Band - Geesiyada Halgamayow (Brave Fighters) RockFire Funk ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.12.22 Tross - Stig Berglings Saga Horse Lords - Mess Mend Malcom Catto - Copter Babe Ruth - The Mexican Idris Muhammad - Wander Kenny ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.12.22 Can - Oh Yeah Os Mutantes - A Minha Menina Jimmy Hendrix - Born Under a Bad Sign Marcos Valle - Mentira (Chega De Mentira) ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.12.22 Anadol - Görünmez Hava Andi Otto - Six (Original Mix) Elektro Hafiz - Günahkar helvasi Maryam Saleh - Nouh Al Hamam Googoosh ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 07.12.22 Vera Hall - Trouble So Hard Howlin' Wolf - Shake For Me Muddy Waters - Im a Man (Mannish Boy) Screamin' Jay Hawkins - Little ... >

·

The Hottest Morningshow in Town

Nick Waterhouse - Stanyan Street / Nick Drake - Cello Song / Death - Can You Give Me A Thrill??? / The 13th Floor Elevators - Slip Inside This House / Los ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.11.22 Yussef Dayes Trio - Babylon Burning Kokoroko - Age of Ascent TG Gondard - Demande À La Nuit Jacco Gardner - The End Of August ... >

·

The Hotttest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 16.11.22 Donovan - Hurdy Gurdy Man Max Berlin - Elle Et Moi Mulatu Astatke + Black Jesus Experience - To Know Without Knowing Paddy Steer - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.11.22 Jetzt wieder mit Videoplaylist, ah yeah!!! Nancy Holloway - Hurt So Bad Joyce Hurley - Sunbath Sandra Wright - Unbelievable ... >