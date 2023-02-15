The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.02.23
- Jujus & Sarah Webster Fabio – Alchemy of the Blues
- Pamoja – Oooh, Baby
- Dick Buscher – Adventures In Paradise
- Jake Blount – Death Have Mercy
- Brunetta – Baluba Shake
- Johnny Hammond – Los Conquistadores Chocolates
- Steve Turre – Morning
- Andrea Laszlo De Simone – Dal Giorno In Cui Sei Nato Tu
- Flora Purim – Light As A Feather
- Larry Young – Khalid Of Space Part Two (Welcome)
- Renaldo Domino – I’ll Get You Back
- Roger Damawuzan – Tirez Tirez
- Abdoulaye Cisse – Jeunesse Wilila
- Orchestre National Mauritanien; Ahl Nana – Timidawane Hewana
- Mdou Moctar – Tarhatazed
- Fumaça Preta – Fumaça Preta
- The Gobs – Do Something Illegal
- The Growlers – Monotonia
- Domi Chansorn – It Hurts But It’s OK
- The Shifters – It’s Been Too Long
- Bandit Voyage – Amour Sur Le Beat (feat. Lee ‚Scratch‘ Perry)
- The Rza – Samurai Showdown
- Gang Starr – The Planet