Tracklist 21.2.23

Artist – Track

Forever Pavot – Babysitter

Fazal Prendergast & the High Times Players – Kingston Mall

Alton & The New Establishment – She Boom

Ahmad Jamal – Swahililand

Topic- Espelhos

DJ Soup – Don’t Be No Foowl

De La Soul – Eye Know (7′ Version)

Goya Gumbani & Kiina – What’s the Prize

Black Milk – Story and Her

Martin Dupont – He Saw the Light

Deux – Let’s Go !

Nacht Und Nebel – Beats Of Love

The Selecter – On My Radio

District Five – Pause

Surprise Chef – Pash Rash

Nino Nardini, Roger Roger – Jungle Obsession

Sporty & The Laptop – Computer Age

Jitwam – Roots

Grace Jones – Nightclubbing

30/70 – Jay Luv

Soukey, ARTBABE – FUCK

The Wave Pictures – Spaghetti

Death Valley Girls – Magic Powers

Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus – The Wiper

Marbert Rocel – I Wish I Knew

Dam Funk – It’s My Life!

Black Box – Ride On Time

Dee Dee Simone – What Are We Doing

Ultra Naté – Free

Candi Staton – You Got The Love – Now Voyager Mix

Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired

Σtella – Charmed

Menahan Street Band – Queens Highway

Steve Miller Band – Rock N‘ Me

People Under The Stairs – Acid Raindrops

J Dilla – So Far To Go feat. Common & D’Ange

Tesfa-maryam Kidane – Heywete

Playlist