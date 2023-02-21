Klangbecken
Go (Anfisa Letyago Remix) - Moby
Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 28.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 7.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 14.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 21.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 28.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 4.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 11.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 18.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 25.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 2.5., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 21.2.23

Artist – Track

Forever Pavot – Babysitter

Fazal Prendergast & the High Times Players – Kingston Mall

Alton & The New Establishment – She Boom

Ahmad Jamal – Swahililand

Topic- Espelhos

DJ Soup – Don’t Be No Foowl

De La Soul – Eye Know (7′ Version)

Goya Gumbani & Kiina – What’s the Prize

Black Milk – Story and Her

Martin Dupont – He Saw the Light

Deux – Let’s Go !

Nacht Und Nebel – Beats Of Love

The Selecter – On My Radio

District Five – Pause

Surprise Chef – Pash Rash

Nino Nardini, Roger Roger – Jungle Obsession

Sporty & The Laptop – Computer Age

Jitwam – Roots

Grace Jones – Nightclubbing

30/70 – Jay Luv

Soukey, ARTBABE – FUCK

The Wave Pictures – Spaghetti

Death Valley Girls – Magic Powers

Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus – The Wiper

Marbert Rocel – I Wish I Knew

Dam Funk – It’s My Life!

Black Box – Ride On Time

Dee Dee Simone – What Are We Doing

Ultra Naté – Free

Candi Staton – You Got The Love – Now Voyager Mix

Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired

Σtella – Charmed

Menahan Street Band – Queens Highway

Steve Miller Band – Rock N‘ Me

People Under The Stairs – Acid Raindrops

J Dilla – So Far To Go feat. Common & D’Ange

Tesfa-maryam Kidane – Heywete

Playlist

 

·

Tracklist 7.2.23

Space Ghost - 4AM Seljuk Rustum - Densi Bunny Degurutieni - Acme in the Afternoon Andrea Lazlo De Simone - i nostri giorni Pelé - Meu Mundo Uma Bola ... >

·

Tracklist 31.1.23

The Players – Galaxy Pharoah Sanders – Colors Avalon Emerson – Sandrail Silhouette Shelton Kilby – Poor Wayfaring Stranger Television – Marquee Moon Big Joanie – What Are You Waiting For Surprise Chef – Pash Rash Average White Band – Walk on By Gabriels – Love and Hate in a Different Time Isamar & Compañia – Amor Suave Jura Soundsystem – Love Always Wins Eunique, Dadou – WHAT IT DO Nina Chuba, Chapo102 – Ich hass dich Soukey, Artbabe – MÜÜS ... >

·

Tracklist 24.1.23

Artist - Track Stevie Wonder – Earth's Creation Lafawndah – You, at the End Les Imprimés – I'll Never Leave Fairuz – Aloula Mary Lou Williams ... >

·

Tracklist 17.1.23

Artist - Track Nirvana – Where Did You Sleep Last Night Don Cherry – Brown Rice Sarah Webster Fabio – Work It Out The Psychedelic Aliens – We're ... >

·

Tracklist 10.1.23

Artist - Track Erykah Badu - Giuded Meditation for NTS Radio Arfican Head Charge - Dervish Chant The Pyramids – Lalibela Bennie Maupin, Adam ... >

·

Tracklist 1312 <3

Body Count – Cop Killer Spiritualized – Cop Shoot Cop... The Wailers – I Shot The Sheriff Junior Murvin – Police & Thieves John Maus - Cop ... >

·

Tracklist 29.11.22

Artist - Track Ornella Vanoni – L'appuntamento Tycho – Spectre (Bibio Remix) Zero 7 – In The Waiting Line Duncan pryce Kirk – Space Out Craft ... >

·

Tracklist 1.11.22

Artist - Track Société Étrange – Sur la piste de danse Klein Zage – Feed the Dog Klara Kristin – La nuit n'en finit plus Tim, Mel – I May Not Be ... >

·

Tracklist 25.10.22

Artist - Track Patricia Wolf – Psychic Sweeping Hantu – Aesthetic Love Theme Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn/Dawn Richard/Spencer Zahn – Cerulean ... >

·

Tracklist 18.10.22

Popol Vuh – Ich mache einen Spiegel - Dream Part 4 Brian Eno – I’m Hardly Me Omni Selassi – A Child In Its Water Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece ... >