The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.02.23
- Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know?
- The Liminañas – Dimanche (feat. Bertrand Belin)
- Zahnfleisch – Jimmy Maurer
- The Staches – Total Commitment
- io audio recordings – Phase Transitions
- Trash Mantra – Rats
- Pharoahe Monch – Simon Says
- Father Figures – Keeping It Moving
- Big Lady K – Don’t Get Me Started (Stuff & Thangs Version)
- Patti Jo – Make Me Believe In You
- Delilah Moore – Ooh Wee Baby
- El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Grateful
- Alan Cosmos And His Bam-Baara Soundz – Yebi/Fontonfrom
- Say She She – Trouble
- Dominique Fils-Aimé – Rise
- Hùng Cường – Lời Lính (Trường Hải)
- Dele Sosimi & Medlar – Gúdú Gúdú Kan
- Krikor Kouchian – Plomo o Plomo
- Joshua Abrams – Represencing
- Death Valley Girls – The Universe
- The Legendary Pink Dots – Just A Lifetime
- Paddy Steer – Bifuraction Arrows
- Calibro 35 – S.P.A.C.E.
- Violeta De Outono – Solisticio
- Skatebård – Confirmation Bias (Telephones Remix)
- Geier Aus Stahl – Unterland
- Trystan – Protocol 1
- Das Komplex – Nawet
- Red Rack’em – Wonky Bassline Disco Banger
- Jayda G – Both Of Us
- The Mole – Alice, You Need Him