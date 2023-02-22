·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.02.23

  • Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know?
  • The Liminañas – Dimanche (feat. Bertrand Belin)
  • Zahnfleisch – Jimmy Maurer
  • The Staches – Total Commitment
  • io audio recordings – Phase Transitions
  • Trash Mantra – Rats
  • Pharoahe Monch – Simon Says
  • Father Figures – Keeping It Moving
  • Big Lady K – Don’t Get Me Started (Stuff & Thangs Version)
  • Patti Jo – Make Me Believe In You
  • Delilah Moore – Ooh Wee Baby
  • El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Grateful
  • Alan Cosmos And His Bam-Baara Soundz – Yebi/Fontonfrom
  • Say She She – Trouble
  • Dominique Fils-Aimé – Rise
  • Hùng Cường – Lời Lính (Trường Hải)
  • Dele Sosimi & Medlar – Gúdú Gúdú Kan
  • Krikor Kouchian – Plomo o Plomo
  • Joshua Abrams – Represencing
  • Death Valley Girls – The Universe
  • The Legendary Pink Dots – Just A Lifetime
  • Paddy Steer – Bifuraction Arrows
  • Calibro 35 – S.P.A.C.E.
  • Violeta De Outono – Solisticio
  • Skatebård – Confirmation Bias (Telephones Remix)
  • Geier Aus Stahl – Unterland
  • Trystan – Protocol 1
  • Das Komplex – Nawet
  • Red Rack’em – Wonky Bassline Disco Banger
  • Jayda G  – Both Of Us
  • The Mole – Alice, You Need Him