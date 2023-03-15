The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.03.23
- Jimmy Mann & The Dynamics featuring Ken Folk – Such A Time
- J.J. Jackson – But, It’s Alright
- Episode Six – I Can See Through You
- Pierre Henry, Michel Colombier – Psyché Rock
- Fatboy Slim – Praise You
- Calibro 35 – Pragma
- Rare Earth – What’d I Say
- Marcos Valle – Vinte E Seis Anos De Vida Normal
- Donovan – Sunshine Superman
- Srueng Santi – Dub Fai Kue Gan
- The Unknown Cases – Masimbabele 83 (The Original Version)
- Aşık Mahzuni Şerif – Zalim (Gaslamp Killer Edit)
- Los Royals De Pucallpa – Descarga Royal
- The Flowers – Meekshi Manoo
- Maximum Joy – Dancing On My Boomerang
- Fadoul – Darham Ghaddar
- Olimpia Splendid – Salajumppaaja
- Palais Schaumberg – Wir Bauen An Der Stadt
- Friends Of Gas – Sauerer Schnee
- Die Sterne – Hallo Euphoria
- Piero Umiliani – Babilonia