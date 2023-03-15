The Hottest Morning Show In Town

der Morgen
auf Sendung
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

  • Mi, 22.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 29.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.5., 8:00 - 11:00
Playlist vom 15.03.23

  • Jimmy Mann & The Dynamics featuring Ken Folk – Such A Time
  • J.J. Jackson – But, It’s Alright
  • Episode Six – I Can See Through You
  • Pierre Henry, Michel Colombier – Psyché Rock
  • Fatboy Slim – Praise You
  • Calibro 35 – Pragma
  • Rare Earth – What’d I Say
  • Marcos Valle – Vinte E Seis Anos De Vida Normal
  • Donovan – Sunshine Superman
  • Srueng Santi – Dub Fai Kue Gan
  • The Unknown Cases – Masimbabele 83 (The Original Version)
  • Aşık Mahzuni Şerif – Zalim (Gaslamp Killer Edit)
  • Los Royals De Pucallpa – Descarga Royal
  • The Flowers – Meekshi Manoo
  • Maximum Joy – Dancing On My Boomerang
  • Fadoul – Darham Ghaddar
  • Olimpia Splendid – Salajumppaaja
  • Palais Schaumberg – Wir Bauen An Der Stadt
  • Friends Of Gas – Sauerer Schnee
  • Die Sterne – Hallo Euphoria
  • Piero Umiliani – Babilonia

 

