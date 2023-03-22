Klangbecken
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Tracklist 21.3.23

Crow Women – Dance of Spring

Lisa Thiel – Ostara

Nina Simone – Another Spring (Remastered)

Ella Fitzgerald – Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most

Byron Morris and Unity – Sun Shower

Rick James – Gettin‘ It On (In The Sunshine)

Oumou Sangare – Saa Magni

Ali Farka Touré – Diaraby

Kutcha Edwards – The Wait Is Over

Mike Gyamfi – Asem Kakraa

Leonard Dembo & Barura Express – Nhamo Moto

Koffi Olomidé – SOS

F.J. – That’s the Way

Kariya – Let Me Love You For Tonight

Blu Bone – WICKED WOMB

CLIP – Calvin K

Little Simz – Silhouette

Nabihah Iqbal – This World Couldn’t See Us

Les Mamans du Congo, RROBIN – Sala Sala

Prix Garanti – Forever Please

The Jackson Pollock – Brazil

Hora Lunga – Doom Metal

Mareux – Lovers From The Past

Meet Me @ The Altar – Say It (To My Face)

Danny Alias – Big Brother – The Answer

Element Of Crime – Unscharf mit Katze

Marisol – Tu Nombre Me Sabe A Yerba (Remasterizado)

Los Amaya – Vete

El Pelos – La grifa

Jermaine Jackson – When the Rain Begins to Fall

Ms. Dynamite – It Takes More

One-T – The Magic Key

Tracklist 14.3.23

Tracklist 7.3.23

Tracklist 21.2.23

Tracklist 7.2.23

Tracklist 31.1.23

Tracklist 24.1.23

Tracklist 17.1.23

Tracklist 10.1.23

Tracklist 1312 <3

Tracklist 29.11.22

