The Hottest Morning Show In Town

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Playlist vom 29.03.23

  • Geraldo Pino – Boogie Fever
  • Eumir Deodato – Keep On Movin‘
  • Oro – Stop The War
  • Vincent Aheheninnou – Maimouna Cherie
  • Los Pepitos – B. B. Gasy
  • Big Thief – Change
  • Stomu Yamash’ta, Steve Winwood, Michael Shrieve – Crossing The Line
  • Bam Bam – Ground Zero
  • Cometa – Marini Squad
  • Wolf Müller, Niklas Wandt – Traum 4
  • Fontän – Svett
  • Wild Fire – The Dealer
  • The Generationals – When They Fight They Fight
  • Myra Barnes – The Message From The Soul Sisters (Pt. 1 & 2)
  • Bob Chance – It’s Broken
  • Jeanette – L’Amour Joue Au Violon
  • Balladur – Il y a Des Choses Qu’on Oublie Pas
  • Louis Jucker & Band – All You Hope For
  • Holy Wave – Sueños
  • Holy Ghost – People
  • HTRK – No Big Thing
  • Esquivel – Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
  • Sébastien Tellier – Sexual Sportswear
  • Barbatuques – Baiana (Wolf Mueller’s Drum Drop)
  • Lalalar – Yalnız Ölü Balıklar Akıntıyı Takip Eder
  • Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
  • Carl Gari – Capsize
  • Dusty Fungus – Cyborg Neurogy (VIP Mix)
  • Y U QT – Fantasy (feat. Ell Murphy)
  • Tower Block Dreams – Stick Up
  • Bakey – Sunshine Dub
  • Victorla – Maritime Tatami
  • Maria Violenza – Messine (cover Noir Boy George)
  • Hessel Veldman – Boezem Ballet
