The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.03.23
- Geraldo Pino – Boogie Fever
- Eumir Deodato – Keep On Movin‘
- Oro – Stop The War
- Vincent Aheheninnou – Maimouna Cherie
- Los Pepitos – B. B. Gasy
- Big Thief – Change
- Stomu Yamash’ta, Steve Winwood, Michael Shrieve – Crossing The Line
- Bam Bam – Ground Zero
- Cometa – Marini Squad
- Wolf Müller, Niklas Wandt – Traum 4
- Fontän – Svett
- Wild Fire – The Dealer
- The Generationals – When They Fight They Fight
- Myra Barnes – The Message From The Soul Sisters (Pt. 1 & 2)
- Bob Chance – It’s Broken
- Jeanette – L’Amour Joue Au Violon
- Balladur – Il y a Des Choses Qu’on Oublie Pas
- Louis Jucker & Band – All You Hope For
- Holy Wave – Sueños
- Holy Ghost – People
- HTRK – No Big Thing
- Esquivel – Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
- Sébastien Tellier – Sexual Sportswear
- Barbatuques – Baiana (Wolf Mueller’s Drum Drop)
- Lalalar – Yalnız Ölü Balıklar Akıntıyı Takip Eder
- Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
- Carl Gari – Capsize
- Dusty Fungus – Cyborg Neurogy (VIP Mix)
- Y U QT – Fantasy (feat. Ell Murphy)
- Tower Block Dreams – Stick Up
- Bakey – Sunshine Dub
- Victorla – Maritime Tatami
- Maria Violenza – Messine (cover Noir Boy George)
- Hessel Veldman – Boezem Ballet