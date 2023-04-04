Tracklist 4.4.23

Greentea Peng – Meditation
James Vincent – Alone (Space Traveler)
Billy Valentine – The Creator Has A Master Plan
Hidden Spheres – ~~~~~~
Moussa – the world II
Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Hotline Bling
Surprise Chef – Friendship Theme
Caribou – She’s The One
Thank You Lord For Satan – Conversations Al Amanecer
Hora Lunga – Autogrill
Carebender – Air
Ercília Costa – O Meu Filho
Polibio Mayorga – Pañuelo De Seda
Los Mirlos – La Danza de Los Mirlos
The Shaggs – Shaggs‘ Own Thing (Musical Version)
Private Function – Jusavinageez
The Chats – Smoko
Schrottgrenze – Dysphorie
Backxwash, Morgan-Paige, Michael Go – VIBANDA
Barrio Colette – Filles Garçons
JPEGMAFIA/Danny Brown – Scaring The Hoes
Da Brat – Give It 2 You
Groove Motion – Shame It’s A
Las Rancheritas – Me Persigue tu Sombra
Mariachi Reyna De Los Angeles – la gata bajo la lluvia
Najib Alhoush – Ya Aen Daly (Habibi Funk 015)
Inetview mit Sandra Künzi vom Aprillen:
Bernadette La Hengst – Wir sind die Vielen
One Sentence. Supervisor – Ride of Passage
Marion Javius – Waiting In The Wings
Joni Haastrup – Free My People
Artikel über weibliche Mariachi Bands von She Shreds Media -> hier!
Alle Infos zum Aprille Lesefest -> hier!
Tracklist ->hier!