Der Dienstag Morgen
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Tracklist 4.4.23

Greentea Peng – Meditation

James Vincent – Alone (Space Traveler)

Billy Valentine – The Creator Has A Master Plan

Hidden Spheres – ~~~~~~

Moussa – the world II

Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Hotline Bling

Surprise Chef – Friendship Theme

Caribou – She’s The One

Thank You Lord For Satan – Conversations Al Amanecer

Hora Lunga – Autogrill

Carebender – Air

Ercília Costa – O Meu Filho

Polibio Mayorga – Pañuelo De Seda

Los Mirlos – La Danza de Los Mirlos

The Shaggs – Shaggs‘ Own Thing (Musical Version)

Private Function – Jusavinageez

The Chats – Smoko

Schrottgrenze – Dysphorie

Backxwash, Morgan-Paige, Michael Go – VIBANDA

Barrio Colette – Filles Garçons

JPEGMAFIA/Danny Brown – Scaring The Hoes

Da Brat – Give It 2 You

Groove Motion – Shame It’s A

Las Rancheritas – Me Persigue tu Sombra

Mariachi Reyna De Los Angeles – la gata bajo la lluvia

Najib Alhoush – Ya Aen Daly (Habibi Funk 015)

Inetview mit Sandra Künzi vom Aprillen:

Bernadette La Hengst – Wir sind die Vielen

One Sentence. Supervisor – Ride of Passage 

Marion Javius – Waiting In The Wings

Joni Haastrup – Free My People

Artikel über weibliche Mariachi Bands von She Shreds Media -> hier!

Alle Infos zum Aprille Lesefest -> hier!

Tracklist ->hier!

Tracklist 28.3.23

Khruangbin – La Javanasise Coby Sey – Kiss From a Rose Die Goldenen Zitronen – Für immer Punk Okay Kaya – Believe Rahill – Aht Uh Mi Hed Céu ... >

Tracklist 21.3.23

Crow Women – Dance of Spring Lisa Thiel – Ostara Nina Simone – Another Spring (Remastered) Ella Fitzgerald – Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most ... >

Tracklist 14.3.23

Artist - Track Mary Lou Williams – Medi I Michael White – The Blessing Song Deniece Williams – Free João Gilberto – Eu Vim Da Bahia Marisa ... >

Tracklist 7.3.23

Artist - Track Badskin - Jourama Barney Wilen - La Pendaison Leon Thomas - Balance Of Life (Peace OF Mine) Alice Coltrain - Ohnedaruth Ronnell ... >

Tracklist 21.2.23

Artist - Track Forever Pavot - Babysitter Fazal Prendergast & the High Times Players - Kingston Mall Alton & The New Establishment - She Boom Ahmad Jamal - Swahililand Topic- Espelhos DJ Soup – Don't Be No Foowl De La Soul – Eye Know (7' Version) Goya Gumbani & Kiina – What's the Prize Black Milk – Story and Her Martin Dupont – He Saw the Light Deux – Let's Go ! Nacht Und Nebel – Beats Of Love The Selecter – On My Radio District Five ... >

Tracklist 7.2.23

Space Ghost - 4AM Seljuk Rustum - Densi Bunny Degurutieni - Acme in the Afternoon Andrea Lazlo De Simone - i nostri giorni Pelé - Meu Mundo Uma Bola ... >

Tracklist 31.1.23

The Players – Galaxy Pharoah Sanders – Colors Avalon Emerson – Sandrail Silhouette Shelton Kilby – Poor Wayfaring Stranger Television – Marquee Moon Big Joanie – What Are You Waiting For Surprise Chef – Pash Rash Average White Band – Walk on By Gabriels – Love and Hate in a Different Time Isamar & Compañia – Amor Suave Jura Soundsystem – Love Always Wins Eunique, Dadou – WHAT IT DO Nina Chuba, Chapo102 – Ich hass dich Soukey, Artbabe – MÜÜS ... >

Tracklist 24.1.23

Artist - Track Stevie Wonder – Earth's Creation Lafawndah – You, at the End Les Imprimés – I'll Never Leave Fairuz – Aloula Mary Lou Williams ... >

Tracklist 17.1.23

Artist - Track Nirvana – Where Did You Sleep Last Night Don Cherry – Brown Rice Sarah Webster Fabio – Work It Out The Psychedelic Aliens – We're ... >

Tracklist 10.1.23

Artist - Track Erykah Badu - Giuded Meditation for NTS Radio Arfican Head Charge - Dervish Chant The Pyramids – Lalibela Bennie Maupin, Adam ... >