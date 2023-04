This Saturday will be the next show of SUPERNOVA at RaBe, Radio Bern.

We start this Easter program with some up tunes, from Gramatik, Die Theorie or Alexander Flood.

Afterwards we have new songs of some great female voices like Cassandra Wilson, Yazmin Lacey or Dominique Fils-Aimé.

We listen to the new program „Rollin‘ & Clapin'“ of Erik Truffaz and some more new jazzy stuff like Jimetta Rose, The Late Night Count Basie or Athlets of God with the wonderful voice of Lady Blackbird.

We propose the new CD of the month April: Dhafer Youssef with „Street of Minarets“ and we stay till end of the show in great world music tunes with special attention to the music of Guts.

As well you will hear the sounds of Los Rivera Destino, the marvellous rapper C.Tangana and last but not least Emicida, who comes on his European tour to Bern.

Great Easter program!!!