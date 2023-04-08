Klangbecken
DA FUNK (RADIO EDIT) - DAFT PUNK
Über die Sendung

„Wir sind ein Liebesseufzer, queremos aquí y ahora. Somos un suspiro de amor, wir wollen hier und jetzt. Wir sind die verbotene Frucht, somos el pecado radial. Somos verdugos del olvido, wir wollen die Utopie ausgraben. Wir sind impuntuales, somos π*Daumen, charlatanes. Somos Maradona gegen England, der Dorn in deinem Gewissen. Wir sind die offenen Adern, la voz de los ausentes. Somos el pastor de los cuervos, alles weisse Schäfchen. Somos un mate caliente, ein scharfer Chili, el agua para el chocolate, der Strumpfhalter der Braut. Wir sind der fröhliche Rhythmus, queremos envolver tu cuerpo y hacerte bailar. Somos el bigote de Frida Kahlo, die Lanze vom Quijote. Somos la melancolía, wir wollen hier leben dort sein, unseren Abdruck in eurer Seele hinterlassen. Queremos acariciarte con nuestras voces, calarte hondo. Somos el abrazo fraternal, die Liebe in Zeiten der Cholera.
Wir sind RadioActivos.“

„RadioActivos, mittwochs, ungefähr ab 19 Uhr.“

Angel Zulueta
Ivana Mariel Quiroga
Javier Aparicio
Jazmin Vazquez
Maria de la Nieves Binetti
Marcos Chaves
Patricia Alvarez
Rodrigo Nunez
Sabrina Nizzo
Victoria Duque
  • Mi, 12.4., 19:00 - 20:00
  • Mi, 19.4., 19:00 - 20:00
  • Mi, 26.4., 19:00 - 20:00
  • Mi, 3.5., 19:00 - 20:00
  • Mi, 10.5., 19:00 - 20:00
  • Mi, 17.5., 19:00 - 20:00
  • Mi, 24.5., 19:00 - 20:00
  • Mi, 31.5., 19:00 - 20:00
  • Mi, 7.6., 19:00 - 20:00
  • Mi, 14.6., 19:00 - 20:00
A Unique Voice: Emily Drinker

 

 Emily Drinker with her band

Bern, Switzerland, Thursday April 30th, 2023

Its raining outside in the street of Bern while I am sitting comfortably in Studio 3 of Radio Rabe to document the very first visit to the city of Bern, on the first European tour, of the unique and mellow voice of Philadelphian folk rocker: Emily Drinker.

Having grown up with theater and accappela music as a kid, Emily has managed to polish her voice into a lyric and melodious instrument that is the strongest part of her show, either as a song writer in an intimate performance with the use of live looping tools, or in the full band set-up ready to infect the beat to large audiences such as cruising ships at full capacity.

After a tour on the alternative scene in Switzerland, with shows in Zug, Olten, Basel, Bern, Zurich, Lausanne alongside the fellow  songwriter and performer from Phili Ryan Tennis, tour dates will continue in Germany with a show in Dachau on April 8th.

Hear the full interview (English) and exclusive performance of „Hurricane“ by Emily Drinker.

Download

For more about Emily check out her instragram page and YouTube channel.