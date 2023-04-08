A Unique Voice: Emily Drinker

Bern, Switzerland, Thursday April 30th, 2023

Its raining outside in the street of Bern while I am sitting comfortably in Studio 3 of Radio Rabe to document the very first visit to the city of Bern, on the first European tour, of the unique and mellow voice of Philadelphian folk rocker: Emily Drinker.

Having grown up with theater and accappela music as a kid, Emily has managed to polish her voice into a lyric and melodious instrument that is the strongest part of her show, either as a song writer in an intimate performance with the use of live looping tools, or in the full band set-up ready to infect the beat to large audiences such as cruising ships at full capacity.

After a tour on the alternative scene in Switzerland, with shows in Zug, Olten, Basel, Bern, Zurich, Lausanne alongside the fellow songwriter and performer from Phili Ryan Tennis, tour dates will continue in Germany with a show in Dachau on April 8th.

Hear the full interview (English) and exclusive performance of „Hurricane“ by Emily Drinker.

For more about Emily check out her instragram page and YouTube channel.