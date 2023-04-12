der Morgen
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
  • Mi, 19.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 31.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.6., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In The Town

Playlist vom 12.04.23

  • Nina Simone – Sinnerman
  • Universal Togetherness Band – Missing You
  • Deodato – Juanita
  • Pete Rock – Clap Ya Hands (I Feel Good)
  • Revival Season – Iron Warrior
  • Rex Brown Company & WERSI-Electric-String-Orchestra – Hot Track
  • LCD Soundsystem – How Do You Sleep
  • David Bowie – Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix by James Murphy for the DFA – Edit)
  • Spontaneous Overthrow – Party
  • The Slits – Earthbeat
  • Fumaça Preta – Recitando À Toa
  • Olimpia Splendid – Yolande
  • Porridge Radio – Eugh
  • J. Tolvi – Ruskea Pilvi
  • 13 Years Cicada – DCT
  • Dundundun – Anansi
  • Black Truth Rhythm Band – Imo
  • Etran De L’Aïre – Etran Hymne
  • Amara Touré – Lamento Cubano (feat. Ensemble Black & White)
  • Ibo Combo – Cowboy
  • Mongo Santamaria – O Mi Chango
  • Freeway – Child Of The King
  • Gilles Rivard – Je Reviens
  • Ian Dury – Wake Up And Make Love With Me
  • Mono/Poly – Needs Deodorant
  • Der Mer – Fall Out
  • Hashim – Al Naafiysh (The Soul)
  • Newcleus – Space Is The Place
  • Nocera – Summertime, Summertime (Original Club Mix)
  • John Talabot – So Will Be Now… (feat. Pional)
  • SANTIAGO – Always Be Looking
  • Wallace – Whirl
  • Dj Khalab & Baba Sissoko – Kumu
The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

