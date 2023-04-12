The Hottest Morning Show In The Town

Playlist vom 12.04.23
- Nina Simone – Sinnerman
- Universal Togetherness Band – Missing You
- Deodato – Juanita
- Pete Rock – Clap Ya Hands (I Feel Good)
- Revival Season – Iron Warrior
- Rex Brown Company & WERSI-Electric-String-Orchestra – Hot Track
- LCD Soundsystem – How Do You Sleep
- David Bowie – Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix by James Murphy for the DFA – Edit)
- Spontaneous Overthrow – Party
- The Slits – Earthbeat
- Fumaça Preta – Recitando À Toa
- Olimpia Splendid – Yolande
- Porridge Radio – Eugh
- J. Tolvi – Ruskea Pilvi
- 13 Years Cicada – DCT
- Dundundun – Anansi
- Black Truth Rhythm Band – Imo
- Etran De L’Aïre – Etran Hymne
- Amara Touré – Lamento Cubano (feat. Ensemble Black & White)
- Ibo Combo – Cowboy
- Mongo Santamaria – O Mi Chango
- Freeway – Child Of The King
- Gilles Rivard – Je Reviens
- Ian Dury – Wake Up And Make Love With Me
- Mono/Poly – Needs Deodorant
- Der Mer – Fall Out
- Hashim – Al Naafiysh (The Soul)
- Newcleus – Space Is The Place
- Nocera – Summertime, Summertime (Original Club Mix)
- John Talabot – So Will Be Now… (feat. Pional)
- SANTIAGO – Always Be Looking
- Wallace – Whirl
- Dj Khalab & Baba Sissoko – Kumu