25 April*20uhr* mit neue Single Release

Zeit für großartige neue Single Release, am 25 April *20Uhr* by Abbazappa. Let It Rock. Merci und Dankschön fürs mit und nach hören online rabe.ch oder Dab+

241 Sendung 25 April 2023 Gespielte Lieder 01 Victory - Let It Rock 1989 02 Ohrenfeint - Zeit für RocknRoll 2015 03 China - In The Middle Of The Night 1989 04 China - Ran Out Of Love 2023 05 Winger - It All Comes Back Around 2023 06 Rival Sons - Bird In The Hand 2023 07 Uriah Heep - Save Me Tonight 2023 08 Dorothy - Rest In Peace 2022 09 Liv Kristine - River of Diamonds 2023 10 Avenged Sevenfold – Nobody 2023 11 GLORYHAMMER - Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy 2023 12 Shinedown - Dead Dont Die 2022 13 MAJESTY - Back to Attack 2023 14 Sons Of Sounds - Valley of the Damned 2023 15 Paul Gilbert - Long Live Rock And Roll 2023