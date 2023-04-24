Klangbecken
Rotten Sun - These New South Whales
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

25 April*20uhr* mit neue Single Release

Zeit für großartige neue Single Release, am 25 April *20Uhr* by Abbazappa. Let It Rock.                                                                                                                                                                             Merci und Dankschön fürs mit und nach hören online rabe.ch oder Dab+

241 Sendung 25 April 2023
Gespielte Lieder 
01 Victory - Let It Rock 1989
02 Ohrenfeint - Zeit für RocknRoll 2015
03 China - In The Middle Of The Night 1989
04 China - Ran Out Of Love 2023
05 Winger - It All Comes Back Around 2023
06 Rival Sons - Bird In The Hand 2023
07 Uriah Heep - Save Me Tonight 2023
08 Dorothy - Rest In Peace 2022
09 Liv Kristine - River of Diamonds 2023
10 Avenged Sevenfold – Nobody 2023
11 GLORYHAMMER - Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy 2023
12 Shinedown - Dead Dont Die 2022
13 MAJESTY - Back to Attack 2023
14 Sons Of Sounds - Valley of the Damned 2023
15 Paul Gilbert - Long Live Rock And Roll 2023

 

28 MÄRZ 20 UHR *THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON*

50 Jahre Pink Floyds „The Dark Side of the Moon“, ein Meisterwerk der Rockgeschichte, und ein Tribut mit Songs von genialen Gitarrist, Gründungs Mitglied und Kreativer Kopf vom Londoner, Psychedelic, Progressive Rock Band, Pink Floyd. Merci und Dankschön fürs mit und nach hören online rabe.ch oder Dab+

39 Sendung 28 März 2023 20 Uhr

Gespielte ... >