who makes our clothes?

Spring, summer, autumn and winter – in the past, fashion labels launched new collections only four times a year. In the last twenty years this changed radically: every month, stores offer new clothes. Fast fashion is the term used to describe this. Fast fashion allows us, the consumers, to get a new look or the next trendy garment at an affordable price. The fast fashion industry is built on cheap labour and cheap materials – often at the cost of human lives.

This week is the tenth anniversary of the Rana Plaza factory disaster in Bangladesh, an event that shocked and reshaped the fashion world. Ursina Haselbacher, coordinator of the Bern section of Fashion Revolution, an international movement founded 10 years ago in response to the tragic Rana Plaza factory collapse. Together with Aviv Szabs, they talk about how what we wear affects those who make it, and what we can do to influence fast fashion politically and individually.