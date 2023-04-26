Klangbecken
Dubwarp (Mellow Men Rework) - Timewarp Inc
Subkutan
Über die Sendung

Subkutan: Kultur, die unter die Haut geht

Jeden Mittwoch um 11:30 beleuchten wir ein Thema aus Kultur, Gesellschaft und Alltag aus drei Perspektiven.

Infos zum Praktikum

Subkutan ist eine Wundertüte, lustvoll und eigenwillig. Und ein Ausbildungsformat, das in Zusammenarbeit mit der Radioschule klipp + klang den nebenberuflichen Einstieg in den Radiojournalismus ermöglicht. Hast du Lust, in die Radiowelt einzusteigen und deine Themen ganz Bern näher zu bringen?

Kontakt: subkutan@rabe.ch

Mit freundlicher Unterstützung von

Stiftung für Radio und Kultur Schweiz SRKS

Burgergemeinde Bern

Schweizer Syndikat Medienschaffender SSM

Links
Sendungsmachende
Aviv Szabs
Bastian Zuberbühler
Irene Müller
Martine Machy
Natalie Heeb
Nataša Mitrović
Rafa Marti
Simone Keller
Sophie Ashley
Stella Bollinger
Ursi Grimm
Zita Bauer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 26.4., 18:30 - 19:00
  • Mi, 3.5., 11:30 - 12:00
  • Mi, 3.5., 18:30 - 19:00
  • Mi, 10.5., 11:30 - 12:00
  • Mi, 10.5., 18:30 - 19:00
  • Mi, 17.5., 11:30 - 12:00
  • Mi, 17.5., 18:30 - 19:00
  • Mi, 24.5., 11:30 - 12:00
  • Mi, 24.5., 18:30 - 19:00
  • Mi, 31.5., 11:30 - 12:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Subkutan

·

who makes our clothes?

Spring, summer, autumn and winter – in the past, fashion labels launched new collections only four times a year. In the last twenty years this changed radically: every month, stores offer new clothes. Fast fashion is the term used to describe this. Fast fashion allows us, the consumers, to get a new look or the next trendy garment at an affordable price. The fast fashion industry is built on cheap labour and cheap materials – often at the cost of human lives.

This week is the tenth anniversary of the Rana Plaza factory disaster in Bangladesh, an event that shocked and reshaped the fashion world. Ursina Haselbacher, coordinator of the Bern section of Fashion Revolution, an international movement founded 10 years ago in response to the tragic Rana Plaza factory collapse. Together with Aviv Szabs, they talk about how what we wear affects those who make it, and what we can do to influence fast fashion politically and individually.

Download

Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP