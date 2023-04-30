radioart106_#139_Reveil by Soundcamp & Acoustic Commons

Reveil is a project, initiated and produced by Soundcamp and the Acoustic Commons network.

It tracks the sounds of sunrise from travelling West on live audio feeds from streamers around the world. It tunes to the sounds of weather, machines, migrating birds, air traffic and more – creating a collective soundwork lasting one earth day.

This show is a rebroadcast of Reveil 8 from 2021, to highlight the 10th edition of the project which will take place from 5AM London time on Saturday 6 MAY to 6AM on Sunday 7 MAY 2023. radioart106 will stream from the port of Haifa, in collaboration with Ithaca music, Mezo gallery and Radio Rikavon, in Palestine, Israel.

We will stream nonstop (UTC+3) in parallel to the main (global) stream. Mezo will be open to public during the entire loop as a listening space, and Radio Rikavon will relay the main stream.

This show is Introduced by the Acoustic Commons network members/project producers Grant Smith, Maria Papadomanolaki and Dawn Scarfe. For complete information visit: For complete information visit: https://soundtent.org/soundcamp_reveil.html

Supported by Arts Council England and the Creative Europe Programme of the European Union.

Streams:

Pomègue, Frioul Archipelago By Locus Sonus and the Parc National des Calanques

Stave Hill Ecological Park, London By Michael Speers and Public Works

Puerto del Carmen, Canary Islands By Lanzarote Webcam

Surface Creek Road, Cedaredge, Colorado By John Hopkins

Batuco Wetlands, Chile By Cristián Pinto

Hydrophones at Bush Point and Port Townsend, Puget Sound off Seattle

Maroochy River, Sunshine Coast, Queensland By Leah Barclay (Biosphere Soundscapes) and Arts Front

Northern Royal Albatross nestcam, Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve, Otago Peninsula, New Zealand

By the Cornell Laboratory for Ornithology

Closeup birds in lofi, gyeonggi province, Korea feeder cam

Chittaranjan Colony, Kolkata By Sukanta Majumdar

Varessaare forest hut, Alutaguse National Park, Estonia

By John Grzinich, Taavi Suisalu and Veljo Runnel

MBARI deep sea cabled observatory hydrophone, Monterey Bay, California

By Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute





#Reveil10

@sound_camp

@radioart106

@meso_haifa

@ithaca.music

@radio.rikavon

radioart106, Montag 1. Mai 2023, 23:00-24:00 Uhr