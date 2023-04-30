radioart106
Über die Sendung

Meira Asher nennt sich „Soundinista“. Seit den Neunzigerjahren provoziert die israelische Klangkünstlerin mit ihren politischen Geräuschen und ihren radikalen Performances. Ab sofort gibt es alle vier Wochen Meira Ashers Sendung „radioart106“, die sie für verschiedene alternative Radios in der Welt produziert.

Meira Asher
Sendung

radioart106

·

radioart106_#139_Reveil by Soundcamp & Acoustic Commons

Reveil is a project, initiated and produced by Soundcamp and the Acoustic Commons network. 
It tracks the sounds of sunrise from travelling West on live audio feeds from streamers around the world. It tunes to the sounds of weather, machines, migrating birds, air traffic and more – creating a collective soundwork lasting one earth day.
 
This show is a rebroadcast of Reveil 8 from 2021, to highlight the 10th edition of the project which will take place from 5AM London time on Saturday 6 MAY to 6AM on Sunday 7 MAY 2023. radioart106 will stream from the port of Haifa, in collaboration with Ithaca music, Mezo gallery and Radio Rikavon, in Palestine, Israel.
 
We will stream nonstop (UTC+3) in parallel to the main (global) stream. Mezo will be open to public during the entire loop as a listening space, and Radio Rikavon will relay the main stream.
 
This show is Introduced by the  Acoustic Commons network members/project producers Grant Smith, Maria Papadomanolaki and Dawn Scarfe. For complete information visit: https://soundtent.org/soundcamp_reveil.html
 
Supported by Arts Council England and the Creative Europe Programme of the European Union.
 
Streams:
Pomègue, Frioul Archipelago By Locus Sonus and the Parc National des Calanques
Stave Hill Ecological Park, London By Michael Speers and Public Works
Puerto del Carmen, Canary Islands By Lanzarote Webcam
Surface Creek Road, Cedaredge, Colorado By John Hopkins
Batuco Wetlands, Chile By Cristián Pinto
Hydrophones at Bush Point and Port Townsend, Puget Sound off Seattle
Maroochy River, Sunshine Coast, Queensland By Leah Barclay (Biosphere Soundscapes) and Arts Front
Northern Royal Albatross nestcam, Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve, Otago Peninsula, New Zealand
By the Cornell Laboratory for Ornithology
Closeup birds in lofi, gyeonggi province, Korea feeder cam
Chittaranjan Colony, Kolkata By Sukanta Majumdar
Varessaare forest hut, Alutaguse National Park, Estonia
By John Grzinich, Taavi Suisalu and Veljo Runnel
MBARI deep sea cabled observatory hydrophone, Monterey Bay, California
By Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute

 

radioart106, Montag 1. Mai 2023, 23:00-24:00 Uhr