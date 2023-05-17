The Hottest Morningshow In Town

Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
  • Swamp Children – Taste What’s The Rhythm
  • Frank Gérard – Comme Une Samba
  • Pierrot Vidot, Jean Michel Salmacis, Hervé Imare, Alain Peters, Jean Albany – Plime La Misère
  • Les Pythons De La Fournaise – Maloya Ton Tisane
  • Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble – Sounds Like Now
  • Horace Tapscott and The Pan-Afrikan People’s Arkestra – Desert Fairy Princess
  • Lord Echo – Blueberry Jam
  • High St Hustlers – Give It Up
  • Rhythm Makers – You Better Believe It
  • Booker T. Jones – Green Onions
  • Abbey Lincoln & Archie Shepp – What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life?
  • Oliver Nelson – Stolen Moments
  • Carole King – It’s Too Late
  • Tito Puente – Oye Como Va
  • Tom Zé – Mã
  • King Gong – Malimba (Mixed with Rochard Pryor – How Capitalism Promotes Racism)
  • Os Mullheres Negras – Só Quero Um Xodó
  • Isabelle Mayereau – Orange Bleue
  • Sébastien Tellier – Haute Coture
  • nówfrago – With A Smile
  • Jah Wobble – Blow Out (Instrumental)
  • Andrew Weatherall – Saturday International
  • Decadance – On And On
  • Barrio Colette – Je Veux Plus
  • Wolf Müller – Pfad Des Windes
  • Yosh – To Me (Yosh)
  • Elkin & Nelson – Jibaro
  • The Salsoul Orchestra – Salsoul 3001 (12″ Disco Mix by Walter Gibbons)
  • The Residents – Kaw Liga (The Housy Mix)
  • Las Bistecs – Caminante
  • Loleatta Holloway – The Greatest Performance Of My Life (A Larry Levan Mix)
  • Aerolineas Federales – No Me Beses En Los Labios
  • Aviador Dro – Gestalt
  • Un Pingüino en mi Ascensor – Juegas con mi corazón
  • Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Mega Mix By Patrick Cowley)