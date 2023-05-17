The Hottest Morningshow In Town

Playlist vom 17.05.23
- Swamp Children – Taste What’s The Rhythm
- Frank Gérard – Comme Une Samba
- Pierrot Vidot, Jean Michel Salmacis, Hervé Imare, Alain Peters, Jean Albany – Plime La Misère
- Les Pythons De La Fournaise – Maloya Ton Tisane
- Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble – Sounds Like Now
- Horace Tapscott and The Pan-Afrikan People’s Arkestra – Desert Fairy Princess
- Lord Echo – Blueberry Jam
- High St Hustlers – Give It Up
- Rhythm Makers – You Better Believe It
- Booker T. Jones – Green Onions
- Abbey Lincoln & Archie Shepp – What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life?
- Oliver Nelson – Stolen Moments
- Carole King – It’s Too Late
- Tito Puente – Oye Como Va
- Tom Zé – Mã
- King Gong – Malimba (Mixed with Rochard Pryor – How Capitalism Promotes Racism)
- Os Mullheres Negras – Só Quero Um Xodó
- Isabelle Mayereau – Orange Bleue
- Sébastien Tellier – Haute Coture
- nówfrago – With A Smile
- Jah Wobble – Blow Out (Instrumental)
- Andrew Weatherall – Saturday International
- Decadance – On And On
- Barrio Colette – Je Veux Plus
- Wolf Müller – Pfad Des Windes
- Yosh – To Me (Yosh)
- Elkin & Nelson – Jibaro
- The Salsoul Orchestra – Salsoul 3001 (12″ Disco Mix by Walter Gibbons)
- The Residents – Kaw Liga (The Housy Mix)
- Las Bistecs – Caminante
- Loleatta Holloway – The Greatest Performance Of My Life (A Larry Levan Mix)
- Aerolineas Federales – No Me Beses En Los Labios
- Aviador Dro – Gestalt
- Un Pingüino en mi Ascensor – Juegas con mi corazón
- Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Mega Mix By Patrick Cowley)