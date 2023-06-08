Radieschen-Playlist vom 08.06.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.
- Obliecht – Aimée
- Anuk Schmelcher – Baby morn chunnts cho regne
- Alwa Alibi, Simo Saster – Wach
- Taimashoe – Alles Guet
- Omni Selassi – Cashew Carry
- Baby Volcano – todomeparece RIDÍCULO
- Nathalie Froehlich – Gangstaz
- Citron Citron – Silence violence
- Soft Loft – Summer Sadness
- Me and the Magic Horses – It Aint You
- Odd Beholder, Long Tall Jefferson – Lost In Communication
- Benedikt Wieland – Beyond the Ocean
- Lord Kesseli and the Drums – Just a Dream
- Film 2 – Fünzigtausend Sterne
- Coilguns – Shunners
- Catalyst – Strays
- Velvet Two Stripes – Roll the Dice
- Shah Blah – Richtig Richtig
- Mord Fuzztang – Jean Fies – Live
- Superdark – So Far Out There
- One Sentence. Supervisor – Onomatopoeia
- Monte Mai – Fever Rays
- Pless – La Grenouille Volante