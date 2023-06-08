Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 22.6., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 6.7., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 20.7., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 3.8., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 17.8., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 31.8., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 14.9., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 28.9., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 12.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 26.10., 20:00 - 22:00
Radieschen-Playlist vom 08.06.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Obliecht – Aimée
  2. Anuk Schmelcher – Baby morn chunnts cho regne
  3. Alwa Alibi, Simo Saster – Wach
  4. Taimashoe – Alles Guet
  5. Omni Selassi – Cashew Carry
  6. Baby Volcano – todomeparece RIDÍCULO
  7. Nathalie Froehlich – Gangstaz
  8. Citron Citron – Silence violence
  9. Soft Loft – Summer Sadness
  10. Me and the Magic Horses – It Aint You
  11. Odd Beholder, Long Tall Jefferson – Lost In Communication
  12. Benedikt Wieland – Beyond the Ocean
  13. Lord Kesseli and the Drums – Just a Dream
  14. Film 2 – Fünzigtausend Sterne
  15. Coilguns – Shunners
  16. Catalyst – Strays
  17. Velvet Two Stripes – Roll the Dice
  18. Shah Blah – Richtig Richtig
  19. Mord Fuzztang – Jean Fies – Live
  20. Superdark – So Far Out There
  21. One Sentence. Supervisor – Onomatopoeia
  22. Monte Mai – Fever Rays
  23. Pless – La Grenouille Volante
Radieschen-Playlist vom 25.05.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Kaboo, Baru, Nativ, A Pass - Look Easy
  2. Yoa - Chanson Triste
  3. Carrousel - Le Vertige
  4. Sandor - La Médaille
  5. Crème solaire - Autobahn/Autobahn
  6. Citron Citron - La nuit galope
  7. Milla Pluton - Fatigay
  8. Kadebostany - Like a Dream
  9. One Sentence. Supervisor - Freeze Fight Flight
  10. Harvey Rushmore & the Octpus - Speedmaster
    11. ... >

Radieschen-Playlist vom 11.05.2023

Das Radieschen geht fremd. Kaboo stellt das Album "Longitude 20" vor, ein Album voller Entdeckungen und einer Fusion von Musikschaffenden aus Uganda und aus der Schweiz.

  1. One Sentence. Supervisor - Freeze Fight Flight
  2. Kaboo, Baru, Joshua Baraka, Likkle Bangi - Never Let Me Go
  3. Kaboo, Baru, Nativ, A Pass - Look Easy
  4. Kaboo, Baru, Baze - We Ds Iis Utout
  5. Kaboo, Baru, Taidai ... >

Radieschen-Playlist 27.04.2023

Radieschen nervt sich nocht nicht,doch ENL (Es nervt langsam ...) ist zu Besuch.

  1. Prix Garanti - Hell and Heaven
  2. ENL - Cis Männer
  3. ENL - Atom (Working Title - Radio-Premiere!)
  4. ENL - Vo ganz töif
  5. ENL - Wurst
  6. ENL - Stärbe
  7. ENL - Schwemmhouz
  8. ENL - Was söu das bedüte
  9. Alwa Alibi - Hüt Nacht
  10. Hatepop, Artbabe - Links
    11. ... >

Playlist vom 30.03.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Unter anderem mit schönen Songs von Musiker:innen, über die wir am diesjährigen M4Music gestolpert sind.

  1. Prix Garanti, Fulmine - Fiasko
  2. Catalyst - King of the Slide
  3. Shah Blah - Great Escape
  4. Kurbash Gash - Steppesong
  5. Blind Butcher - Walking Backwards
  6. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus - Harvey ... >

Radieschen-Playlist 16.02.2023

Musig usem meh oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Emilie Zoé - My Shadow on the Wall
  2. Emilie Zoé - Hello Future Me
  3. Leoni Leoni - Easyjet
  4. Mnevis - Moviestar
  5. Me and the Magic Horses - It Aint You
  6. Bangolo Buty - Horses
  7. Alois - Checkmate
  8. Barrio Coltte - Souris Chérie
  9. Duck Duck Grey Duck - Mexico
  10. Bandit Voyage - Moyen-Âge
  11. Crème solaire - Autobahn
  12. Solange la ... >

Radieschen-Playlist 19.01.2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Audio Dope - True Love
  2. Alois - After Life
  3. Mnevis - The Kids in Town
  4. Haubi Songs - Phase
  5. Guy Mandon - Kokosfett
  6. Panda Lux - Blumen
  7. Penta-Tonic - Auf und davon
  8. Oy - How Many
  9. Dagobert - Warum wieso weshalb
  10. Klaus Johann Grobe -Downtown
  11. Gina Été - Uszit
  12. Anna Erhard - Picnic at the Seaside
    13. ... >

Radieschen-Playlist vom 06.01.2023

Musig usem meh oder weniger Schwyzer Untergrund. Mundart, halt, ömu am Afang.

  1. Uristier - Gummiboot
  2. Moder und Sauerland - Nid Ufwache
  3. Stahlberger & Bit-Tuner - Dureringe
  4. Dachs - Und S'Gegeteil Vo Dir
  5. ENL - Was söu das bedüte
  6. Prix Garanti - Auti Chind
  7. Tommy Vercetti & Manillio - Für aui Kids
  8. Birman Jäggi - Rouchä
  9. King Pepe & The Queens - To Hell with Ewigkeit
  10. Paquita ... >

Radieschen-Playlist vom 22.12.2022

Eine Sendung mit Schweizer (mehr oder weniger) Duos, die inspirieren. Ha.

  1. Me + Marie - You don't know
  2. Catalyst - Jolene
  3. The Weyers - Julia
  4. WolfWolf - Klaus
  5. Disco Doom - Mt. Surreal
  6. Elio Ricca - Mozart
  7. The E's
  8. Mistress - Early November
  9. Ester Poly - Wet
  10. Steiner & Madlaina - Denk was du willst
  11. Alwa Alibi - auti Chischte
  12. ENL - Cis Männer
    13. ... >

Radieschen-Playlist vom 08.12.2022

Eine Stunde Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Evelinn Trouble - Roadkill
  2. Ikan Hyu - Walkie Talkie
  3. Malummí - New Planet Rising
  4. Anna Erhard - Three Tons of Steel
  5. Black Sea Dahu - My Guitar is too Loud
  6. Gina Été - Nulle part
  7. Diosmos - Nobody Cares
  8. Howald - Amnis
  9. I Am the Fungus - Öz Ürügülü
  10. Louis Jucker - The Heat / Hello Weirdo
  11. Zeal & Ardor - ... >

Radieschen-Playlist vom 24.11.2022

Musig usem meh oder weniger Untergrund.

  1. Traktorkestar - Lost Boy & Suicide Girl
  2. Birdman Jäggi - Meerjungfrou
  3. Cloks Tik - Sleepwalking
  4. Tompaul - Easy
  5. Leoni Leoni - Sugar, Fruit, Silence, Speed
  6. Kush K - Forever Only
  7. Scratches - Rundown
  8. JPTR - Master Babe
  9. One Sentence. Supervisor- How Many Others
  10. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus - Speedmaster
  11. Shah Blah - ... >