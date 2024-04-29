radioart106_#115_Myelination_Jean Claude Jones

The free improviser and double bass player Jean-Claude Jones was born in Tunisia and lives in Jerusalem. A Music teacher, former head of the jazz department at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance in the late 1990s. In 2005 Jones founded „Kadima“ – a collective of free improvising musicians and visual artists, and the artistic label KCR.

In the open project Myelination, Jean-Claude Jones creates a meeting space for his fellow musicians along with the disease of multiple sclerosis from which he has been suffering since the mid 80s.

The encounter takes place via sound and it has been documented in three separate performances and albums so far. They are based on the artists‘ communication with the sounds of myelin – a fatty substance that isolates the nerve fibres and assists in the transfer of electrical currents between the nerve cells. Multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease of the nervous system, impacts the normal function of nerve cells by damaging and reducing myelin. Myelin protein is based on a long chain of molecules called amino acids. Jean-Claude Jones’s friend, chemist Andy Shipway, programmed and slowed the vibration of each molecule in the chain to an audible frequency band. And so the sound of the myelin was born, the core of the project.

Playlist:

myelination ( 2011 ): 18Aas , Inducing One , Arihag myelination 2 ( 2013 ): One Out , Two In , Four In myelination (2011): JC’s remix, Voices myelination 2 ( 2013 ): Seven Out , Three Out myelination 3 ( 2014 )

Featuring:

Harold Rubin-clarinet and voice, Stephen Hornstein-baritone saxophone,

Yoni Silver-bass clarinet, Ariel Shibolet-soprano saxophone, Yael Thai-Voice,

Hagai Fershtman-percussion, And jazz poet Jake Marmer, in the first part of the project, 2011.

myelination 2, 2013 with Meira Asher-voice and electronics, recorded live at the Uganda Bar, Jerusalem.

myelination 3, 2014 featuring vocal artists Anat Pick, Ayelet Lerman and

Joseph Sprinzak, recorded live at the Mazkeka, Jerusalem.

Mix and Mastering by Jean Claude Jones.

radioart106, Montag 29. April 2024, 23:00-24:00 Uhr