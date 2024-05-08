Playlist vom 08.05.24
- Aretha Franklin – Son of a Preacher Man
- Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – This Land Is Our Land
- The Joubert Singers – Stand on the Word
- Charles Bradley – Victim Of Love
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.
Playlist vom 08.05.24
Playlist vom 24.04.24
Playlist vom 10.04.24
Playlist vom 03.04.24
Playlist vom 20.03.24
Playlist vom 06.03.24
Playlist vom 21.02.24
Playlist vom 14.02.24
Playlist vom 07.02.24
Playlist vom 24.01.24
Playlist vom 17.01.24
Playlist vom 10.01.24
Playlist vom 03.01.24