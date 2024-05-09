Radieschen-Playlist vom 09. Mai 2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund, einmal neu und einmal alt oder einmal alt und dann einmal neu. Findest du es heraus?
- Deserto Parallax – Cosmic Library
- Artlu Bubble & the Dead Animal Gang – Paperboy
- Dachs – Es Reimt Sich Uf
- Dachs – Büzle
- Them Fleurs – Never Mind
- Them Fleurs – Back in Dunes
- Monte Mai – Japanese Girl
- Monte Mai – Blah
- Jule X – I mine Haar
- Astro Burger, Jule X – Vernissage
- Prix Garanti – Am Stammtisch
- Prix Garanti – Pretty
- Crème solaire – Sans odeur
- Crème solaire – Calicanti
- The Young Gods – Rue des tempêtes
- The Young Gods – L’Amourir
- Cyril Cyril – Le tocsin
- Cyril Cyril – Colosse de Rhodes
- Haubi Songs – Zwösche zwoi Fenger
- Haubi Songs – Frame
- Pauli, Alwa Alibi – Ruhige Samsti
- Alwa Alibi – müede Fisch
- Evelinn Trouble – Waste
- Evelinn Trouble – Started a Fire
- Heidi Happy – My Love Won’t Wait For You
- Heidi Happy – Back Together
- Zeal & Ardor – Devil is Fine
- Zeal & Ardor – To My Ilk
- Chewy – Only Passing
- Nemo – The Code