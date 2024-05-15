Klangbecken
The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.05.24

  • Roland Hayes, Schubert – Du Bist Die Ruh
  • Luzius Schuler – Tango Island
  • Raphaël – Hommage A Kabylie
  • Henry Texier – Le Piroguier
  • Jensine Benitez – Sparkle In Your Eyes (feat. Thee Sacred Souls)
  • Monette Sudler Sextett – To Be Exposed
  • Alice Coltrane – Turyia And Ramakrishna
  • Sarah Webster Fabio – Glimpses
  • Talking Drums – Courage
  • Gabrielle Roth – Chaos
  • Lou Blic – Minéralité
  • The Apollo Stars – We’re Moving In
  • The Seraphims – The Consciousness of Happening
  • Bruce Langhorne – Ending
  • Palinstar – Smooth Operator
  • Joyce Heath – I Wouldn’t Dream Of It
  • Anadol – Casio Havası
  • The Internet – Hold On
  • Lès Modernos – Soleil Pour Toi
  • Dabeull – I Can’t Stop (EXTENDED INSTRUMENTAL DEMO)
  • Chilly Gonzales – Nos Meilleures Vies (feat. Teki Latex)
  • Piscine Et Charles – Charmant
  • Carlo Onda – Go Fuck Your Self
  • The Woodentops – Why Why Why (Adrian Sherwood Remix)
  • Heimat – Baggersee (Paul Roman Delinquent Remix)
  • Optimo – Liquid Liquid
  • Schaltkreis Wassermann – Cosmic Symphony
  • Stelee Up – Waiting For You
  • Sideral – Mare Nostrum
  • Zwischenfall – Flucht
  • Hoffnung & Psyche – Sie Bleibt Kalt
  • Savage Grounds – Schnell Ausser Kontrolle
  • Die Zwei ?? – Keine Kaufverpflichtung
  • Noir Boy George – Oh Mon Amour
  • Kassettenfachentstauber – Buttons und Striemen
  • Silvia – Das Ende Vom Traum
  • The Gladiators – Roots Natty

 