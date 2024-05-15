The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.05.24
- Roland Hayes, Schubert – Du Bist Die Ruh
- Luzius Schuler – Tango Island
- Raphaël – Hommage A Kabylie
- Henry Texier – Le Piroguier
- Jensine Benitez – Sparkle In Your Eyes (feat. Thee Sacred Souls)
- Monette Sudler Sextett – To Be Exposed
- Alice Coltrane – Turyia And Ramakrishna
- Sarah Webster Fabio – Glimpses
- Talking Drums – Courage
- Gabrielle Roth – Chaos
- Lou Blic – Minéralité
- The Apollo Stars – We’re Moving In
- The Seraphims – The Consciousness of Happening
- Bruce Langhorne – Ending
- Palinstar – Smooth Operator
- Joyce Heath – I Wouldn’t Dream Of It
- Anadol – Casio Havası
- The Internet – Hold On
- Lès Modernos – Soleil Pour Toi
- Dabeull – I Can’t Stop (EXTENDED INSTRUMENTAL DEMO)
- Chilly Gonzales – Nos Meilleures Vies (feat. Teki Latex)
- Piscine Et Charles – Charmant
- Carlo Onda – Go Fuck Your Self
- The Woodentops – Why Why Why (Adrian Sherwood Remix)
- Heimat – Baggersee (Paul Roman Delinquent Remix)
- Optimo – Liquid Liquid
- Schaltkreis Wassermann – Cosmic Symphony
- Stelee Up – Waiting For You
- Sideral – Mare Nostrum
- Zwischenfall – Flucht
- Hoffnung & Psyche – Sie Bleibt Kalt
- Savage Grounds – Schnell Ausser Kontrolle
- Die Zwei ?? – Keine Kaufverpflichtung
- Noir Boy George – Oh Mon Amour
- Kassettenfachentstauber – Buttons und Striemen
- Silvia – Das Ende Vom Traum
- The Gladiators – Roots Natty