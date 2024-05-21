News – Klassiker – unentdecktes

Make some Noise. Abbazappa – RaBe bringt am 21 Mai *20* Uhr Hard N Heavy news, klassiker, unendecktes von Greenleaf, Whitesnake, The Dead Daisies, Black Country Communion, Deep Purple, Walter Trout, Guided By Voices, Violet Grohl & Dave Grohl, 24/7 Diva Heaven, Orphans of the Ash, Zal Cleminson’s Sin’Dogs. Merci fürs mithören online rabe.ch oder dab+

265 Sendung 21 Mai 2024 *20Uhr*

Gespielte Lieder News, Klassiker, ungedecktes

01 Greenleaf – Avalanche 2024

02 Whitesnake – Lady Luck (live) 1978

03 The Dead Daisies – Make Some Noise 2016

04 The Dead Daisies – Light Em Up 2024

05 Black Country Communion – Enlighten 2024

06 Deep Purple – Portable Door 2024

07 Walter Trout – Ive Had Enough 2024

08 Guided By Voices – Serene King 2024

09 Violet Grohl & Dave Grohl – Nausea 2024

10 24-7 Diva Heaven – Everything Sucks 2021

11 Orphans Of The Ash – Last Train Home 2022

12 Orphans of the Ash – Ratneck 2022

13 Zal Cleminson’s Sin’Dogs – Still Breathing 2018