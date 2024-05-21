AbbAZappA
auf Sendung
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 4.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 18.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 2.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 16.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 30.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 13.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 27.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 10.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 24.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 8.10., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

News – Klassiker – unentdecktes

Make some Noise. Abbazappa – RaBe bringt am 21 Mai *20* Uhr Hard N Heavy news, klassiker, unendecktes von Greenleaf, Whitesnake, The Dead Daisies, Black Country Communion, Deep Purple, Walter Trout, Guided By Voices, Violet Grohl & Dave Grohl, 24/7 Diva Heaven, Orphans of the Ash, Zal Cleminson’s Sin’Dogs. Merci fürs mithören online rabe.ch oder dab+

265 Sendung 21 Mai 2024 *20Uhr*

Gespielte Lieder News, Klassiker, ungedecktes

01 Greenleaf – Avalanche 2024

02 Whitesnake – Lady Luck (live) 1978

03 The Dead Daisies – Make Some Noise 2016

04 The Dead Daisies – Light Em Up 2024

05 Black Country Communion – Enlighten 2024

06 Deep Purple – Portable Door 2024

07 Walter Trout – Ive Had Enough 2024

08 Guided By Voices – Serene King 2024

09 Violet Grohl & Dave Grohl – Nausea 2024

10 24-7 Diva Heaven – Everything Sucks 2021

11 Orphans Of The Ash – Last Train Home 2022

12 Orphans of the Ash – Ratneck 2022

13 Zal Cleminson’s Sin’Dogs – Still Breathing 2018

·

*Zamrock* der 70er

Welcome Dienstagabend 12. März *20* Uhr by Abbazappa - RaBe grossartigen spezial Musik Thema. *Zam Rock* aus ... >