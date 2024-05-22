The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.05.24
- Warmth – Praise Poems
- Lorez Alexandria – Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
- Synode – Future Shock
- Paternoster – The Pope Is Wrong
- Dorothy Ashby – Soul Vibrations
- Galt MacDermot – Ripped Open By Metal Explosion
- Gloria (Rosebud) Black – Would You Believe (Uptempo Version)
- Lee Hazlewood & Donnie Owens – After Six
- The Rollers – Knocking At The Wrong Door
- Esther Williams – You Gotta Let Me Show You
- Inbassador – Everyday
- Marlena Shaw – Wade In The Water
- Karen Dalton – Something On Your Mind
- Gianfracasso Ensemble – Top 2
- Calibro 35 – La Tarantola Dal Ventre Nero
- Suicide – Love So Lovely
- Giant Sand – Ride The Rail
- Liiek – Crisis
- The Exploited – Dead Cities
- Black Lung – Gone
- La Piscine – Souvenirs
- Samson François – Prélude Et Fugue En Ré Majeur, BWV 543
- Farah – Law Of Life
- Paul Frick feat. Emika – I Mean (Dollkraut’s Band Reinterpretation)
- Solid Space – New Statue
- Klaus Johan Grobe – Never Going Easy
- Broadcast – Goodbye Girls