The Hottest Morning Show In Town

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Playlist vom 22.05.24

  • Warmth – Praise Poems
  • Lorez Alexandria – Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
  • Synode – Future Shock
  • Paternoster – The Pope Is Wrong
  • Dorothy Ashby – Soul Vibrations
  • Galt MacDermot – Ripped Open By Metal Explosion
  • Gloria (Rosebud) Black – Would You Believe (Uptempo Version)
  • Lee Hazlewood & Donnie Owens – After Six
  • The Rollers – Knocking At The Wrong Door
  • Esther Williams – You Gotta Let Me Show You
  • Inbassador – Everyday
  • Marlena Shaw – Wade In The Water
  • Karen Dalton – Something On Your Mind
  • Gianfracasso Ensemble – Top 2
  • Calibro 35 – La Tarantola Dal Ventre Nero
  • Suicide – Love So Lovely
  • Giant Sand – Ride The Rail
  • Liiek – Crisis
  • The Exploited – Dead Cities
  • Black Lung – Gone
  • La Piscine – Souvenirs
  • Samson François – Prélude Et Fugue En Ré Majeur, BWV 543
  • Farah – Law Of Life
  • Paul Frick feat. Emika – I Mean (Dollkraut’s Band Reinterpretation)
  • Solid Space – New Statue
  • Klaus Johan Grobe – Never Going Easy
  • Broadcast – Goodbye Girls