Radieschen-Playlist vom 23.05.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.
- Leech – Knock Knock
- hubris. – Of Light
- E-L-R – Seeds
- Pless – Glass Hammer
- Lord Kesseli and the Drums – Far Away
- Zeal & Ardor – Death to the Holy
- Egopusher – Vacuum
- Egopusher – Patrol
- Holm – Behind Curtains
- Shah blah – I See No Money
- Emzyg – Ely / Akari
- Löwenzahnhonig, Long Tall Jefferson, Fai Baba, Paul Märki – Winter Solstice
- Mount Jacinto – You Bring The Psych
- Schrödingers Katze – Electrons
- Emilie Zoé – Roses on Fire (Live at Montreux Jazz 2022)
- Peter Kernel -Eeoo
- Lucien Badoux – Life Is Alright
- One Sentence. Supervisor – aomalia
- Velvet Two Stripes – The One
- Dead Bunny – I Don’t Know You
- Deserto Parallax – Myrtle Branches