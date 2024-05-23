Klangbecken
Wheel - Bárány
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 6.6., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 4.7., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 18.7., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 1.8., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 15.8., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 29.8., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 12.9., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 26.9., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 10.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 24.10., 20:00 - 22:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radieschen

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 23.05.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Leech – Knock Knock
  2. hubris. – Of Light
  3. E-L-R – Seeds
  4. Pless – Glass Hammer
  5. Lord Kesseli and the Drums – Far Away
  6. Zeal & Ardor – Death to the Holy
  7. Egopusher – Vacuum
  8. Egopusher – Patrol
  9. Holm – Behind Curtains
  10. Shah blah – I See No Money
  11. Emzyg – Ely / Akari
  12. Löwenzahnhonig, Long Tall Jefferson, Fai Baba, Paul Märki – Winter Solstice
  13. Mount Jacinto – You Bring The Psych
  14. Schrödingers Katze – Electrons
  15. Emilie  Zoé – Roses on Fire (Live at Montreux Jazz 2022)
  16. Peter Kernel -Eeoo
  17. Lucien Badoux – Life Is Alright
  18. One Sentence. Supervisor – aomalia
  19. Velvet Two Stripes – The One
  20. Dead Bunny – I Don’t Know You
  21. Deserto Parallax – Myrtle Branches

 

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 09. Mai 2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund, einmal neu und einmal alt oder einmal alt und dann einmal neu. Findest du es heraus?

  1. Deserto Parallax - Cosmic Library
  2. Artlu Bubble & the Dead Animal Gang - Paperboy
  3. Dachs - Es Reimt Sich Uf
  4. Dachs - Büzle
  5. Them Fleurs - Never Mind
  6. Them Fleurs - Back in Dunes
  7. Monte Mai - Japanese Girl
  8. Monte Mai - Blah
  9. Jule X - I mine Haar
    10. ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 25.04.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Fanny Polly, KT Gorique - Jour de match
  2. Jule X, Astro Burger - Chämpis
  3. Flèche Love - Amour Quantique
  4. Emilie Zoé, Christian Garcia-Gaucher - Little Hand (Alternate Version)
  5. Mnevis - T.K. Collider
  6. Sven Amadeus - All We Talk
  7. Garvan Shvarts - Traceur
  8. Buvette - Two Sides
  9. Elio Ricca - Forever for a Day (Duck)
  10. Evelinn Trouble - My ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 11.04.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. One Sentence. Supervisor - Freeze Fight Flight
  2. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus - Slime on the Beach
  3. Rislane and the Lovers - How Can I Succeed
  4. Jaylis - Healing Forest
  5. Paquita Maria - Anouk
  6. Laure Betris - Fleuve
  7. Phanee de Pool - Le poids des mots
  8. Lakna - Depuis que t'es plus là
  9. Gaspard Sommer, Meimuna - Les vacances
  10. Billie ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 28.03.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Bonaparte - Not Giving A Fuck
  2. Manic Pixxies - Pissing Outside The Bandroom
  3. _pron0ia_ - This M Body-ed [2]
  4. Sami Galbi - Dakchi Hani
  5. Sento - Impulse Control
  6. Polar Star - UME
  7. Sirens of Lesbos - Bird
  8. Ikan Hyu - x POW ! x
  9. Malummí - There Is No Thing
  10. Evelinn Trouble - Higher Love
  11. Anna Erhard - 170
  12. East ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 29.02.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Untergrund, das ist Radieschen auf Radio Bern (RaBe), mit einem Blick auf das nächste M4Music, der Anlass fürs Radieschen.

  1. Sirens of Lesbos - Sweet Harmony
  2. Julia Alexa - Side Effects
  3. Leila - Gun to my head
  4. Edb - Gucci Schueh
  5. Nnavy - Stay
  6. Mary Middlefield - Heart's Desire
  7. Noemi Beza - Head Up High
    8. ... >

·

Playlist vom 15.02.2024

Ein Radieschen mit Musik aus der mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund-Szene.

  1. Lord Kesseli & the Drums - Aglow with Happiness
  2. Crème solaire - Sguardo
  3. Prix Garanti - Stars
  4. Mamari - Traveller
  5. Biandapid, DANA - From Afar
  6. Psycho Weazel, Curses - Mains d'argile
  7. Fiji - La Bambola
  8. Gabriel Auguste, Valentino Vivace - La notte
  9. Billie Bird - Woolen Sweater
  10. Odd Beholder - Woolen ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 07. Dezember 2023

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Monsieur Pluspetit - Never Tired
  2. Aries Zaes - Blink
  3. Biandapid - Vieland
  4. Estelle zamme - Pistache
  5. La colère - La roche pleure
  6. Crème solaire - Autobahn/Autobahn
  7. Ikan Hyu - boomerTroll
  8. Buvette - In Real Life
  9. Odd Beholder - Woolen Sweater
  10. Len Sander - Saltlick
  11. East Sister - Wendy the Other Day
  12. Namaka - ... >

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 23.11.2023

Eine Techno-Sendung (aus dem mehr oder weniger Berner Untergrund) mit Monsieur Pluspetit.

  1. Monsieur Pluspetit - Melting Pots
  2. Monsieur Pluspetit - Society of Pills
  3. Monsieur Pluspetit - Dark Times
  4. Monsieur Pluspetit - Never Tired (Techno Edit)
  5. Monsieur Pluspetit - Ghost
  6. Monsieur Pluspetit - Liquid Dream (Weltpremiere!)
  7. Monsieur ... >