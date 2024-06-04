Live Session *PJ Harvey*

Live Konzerte 2024 by Abbazappa am 4 Juni *20uhr* hörst du eine grossartige Live Session von der British Alternativen Rock Sängerin, Gitarristin und Musikerin PJ Harvey, aufgenommen im 2004 vom BBC4 in der St. Lukes Church im Nordlondoner Iislington Merci fürs mithören online rabe.ch oder dab+

267 Sendung 04 Juni 2024 Gespielte Lieder

PJ Harvey 2004 BBC4 Sessions (Live at St. Lukes Church)

01 PJ Harvey- Sheela-na-gig Live 1992

02 PJ Harvey – Meet Ze Monsta Live 2004

03 PJ Harvey – Dress Live 2004

04 PJ Harvey – The Letter Live 2004

05 PJ Harvey – Who The Fuck Live 2004

06 PJ Harvey – Evol Live 2004

07 PJ Harvey – Shame Live 2004

08 PJ Harvey – A Perfect Day Elise Live 2004

09 PJ Harvey – Victory Live 2004

10 PJ Harvey – The Life And Death of Mr. Badmouth Live 2004

11 PJ Harvey – The Whores Hustle & The Hustlers Whore Live 2004

12 PJ Harvey – It’s You Live 2004

13 PJ Harvey – Taut Live 2004

14 PJ Harvey – The Darker Days of Me And Him Live 2004

15 PJ Harvey – Uh Huh Her Live 2004

16 PJ Harvey – Big Exit Live 2004