The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 05.06.24
- The Delfonics – Ready Or Not
- The Soul Superiors – Faith
- Ceasar Elloie – I Don’t Know
- Mickie Michaels – You Never Called
- Amnesty – Liberty
- Talk Talk – Living in Another World (Extended Remix)
- Charles Bradley – The World (Is Going Up In Flames)
- R.L. Burnside – Goin‘ Down South
- Pete Rock – Cake (feat. The UN)
- Count Basie And His Orchestra – Hay Burner
- Billie Holiday – Ill Wind
- Dorothy Ashby – Django
- Houston & Dorsey – Ebb Tide
- Spook – Hindsight
- Dele Ojo – Thanks God
- Hygrades – In The Jungle
- Elcados – Chokoi And Oreje
- The Apostels – Inflation
- Bakaka Band – Gobonimada Jira (Choose Freedom)
- Jack Constanzo – Equinox
- Joe Meek – I Hear A New World
- Dan-I – Monkey Chop
- Les Brown Jr. – Drum’s Safari
- Etienne Jaumet – Spiritual
- Zombie Zombie – Hippocampe
- Keyboard Masher – Cabin Cruising
- Fantastic Man – Trance Sexual
- Fingers Inc. – Music Take Me Up
- V.O. – Mashisa (Dub Mix)
- Dj Call Me – Face To Face
- Koto – Japanese Wargame (Edit)
- Taboo – Gammabolo