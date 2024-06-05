·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 05.06.24

  • The Delfonics – Ready Or Not
  • The Soul Superiors – Faith
  • Ceasar Elloie – I Don’t Know
  • Mickie Michaels – You Never Called
  • Amnesty – Liberty
  • Talk Talk – Living in Another World (Extended Remix)
  • Charles Bradley – The World (Is Going Up In Flames)
  • R.L. Burnside – Goin‘ Down South
  • Pete Rock – Cake (feat. The UN)
  • Count Basie And His Orchestra – Hay Burner
  • Billie Holiday – Ill Wind
  • Dorothy Ashby – Django
  • Houston & Dorsey – Ebb Tide
  • Spook – Hindsight
  • Dele Ojo – Thanks God
  • Hygrades – In The Jungle
  • Elcados – Chokoi And Oreje
  • The Apostels – Inflation
  • Bakaka Band – Gobonimada Jira (Choose Freedom)
  • Jack Constanzo – Equinox
  • Joe Meek – I Hear A New World
  • Dan-I – Monkey Chop
  • Les Brown Jr. – Drum’s Safari
  • Etienne Jaumet – Spiritual
  • Zombie Zombie – Hippocampe
  • Keyboard Masher – Cabin Cruising
  • Fantastic Man – Trance Sexual
  • Fingers Inc. – Music Take Me Up
  • V.O. – Mashisa (Dub Mix)
  • Dj Call Me – Face To Face
  • Koto – Japanese Wargame (Edit)
  • Taboo – Gammabolo