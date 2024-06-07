Mare Advertencia Im RaBe

Rapper, zapotec, decolonial feminist, and immigrant.

Wann die soziale Realitäten der Frauen in Lateinamerika treffen sie sich mit so einer Stimme wie Mare Advertencia‘s, ist das perfekte Rezept um neue Ideen zu entzünden, aber auch die beste Einladung zum Tanzen und Singen.

Direkt aus Oaxaca, Mexiko, eine der wichtigsten conscience Rapperinen: Mare Advertencia, präsentiert sich zum ersten Mal in der Schweiz im Konzert in unseren „Konzertsaal“, oder einfacher gesagt das Wohnzimmer RaBe’s .

Wir laden Jede und Jeder ein – Eintritt frei (wenige Plätze)

Wann? 19.06.2024 um 19:00 Uhr

Wo? RaBe HQ – Randweg 21; 3013 Bern in der Lorraine Quartier

Womit? gute Stimmung, Lust um Tanzen und Mezcal Cocktails.

Kannst nicht dabei sein? kein Problem, das Konzert wird Live übertragen.

Mare Advertencia is an inspiration.

Rap has allowed her to build her story and question her reality, dealing with uncomfortable issues on three productions, multiple collaborations, and projects as diverse as Narrativas y Memorias de la Desaparición en México (2021) (Narratives and Memories of Disappearance in Mexico), the Grammy winning album Un Canto Por México, Vol. 2 (A Chant for Mexico) of Natalia Lafourcade, and the soundtrack Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), in which she collaborated with Vivir Quintana on the song “Árboles bajo el mar” (Trees under the sea).

„I’m just another woman trying to change the world“

She has claimed different political identities through her songs since the beginning of her career; her voice has amplified and questioned the present reality based on a narrative that evolves constantly. Earlier, her work was more socially oriented, with collective questioning; as of now, she carries out a more introspective process, a process of grief and healing that allows her to embrace all her facets and to build up the album she will release in 2023.

“not metaphorically, physically, or evolutionary. I am someone in transit and that is part of my immigrant identity”

She has been included on international Playlist and received as well special mentions.

