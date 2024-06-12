The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.06.24
- Blind Lemon Jefferson – Black Snake Moan
- Bessie Smith – Black Water Blues
- Chlöisu Friedli – Sünneli-Blues
- John Coltrane – Untitled Original 11386 (Take 2)
- Leon Thomas – Song For My Father
- Giorgio Gaslini – Blues All’Alba
- Sammy Soul Set – Moontalk
- The Nightcrawlers – Running Wild
- The Elements – Coloured Movie Scene
- Os Originais Do Samba – Tenha Fé, Pois Amanhã Um Lindo Dia Vai Nascer
- Soul Superiors – Trust In Me Baby
- Babe Ruth – Black Dog
- Pink Floyd – Sheep
- Spiritczualic Enhancement Center – On The Way Back From Wadi Rum
- Alain Goraguer – Le Silencieux
- Freddy Quinn – Was Will Das Meer Von Mir
- Francoise Hardy – Le Temps De L’Amour
- Lucky Sperms – The Man
- Blurt – Down In Argentine
- Ifang Bondi – Atis-A-Tis
- Anadol – Eciflere Gel
- The Feed-Back – The Feed-Back
- Deltron 3030 – 3030
- Ebow – Free
- Company Flow – 8 Steps Of Perfection
- Arşivplak – Bir Yiğit Bir Güzeli Severse
- Jay Dee Beat Tape J Dilla – Bangin LIke A Dilla INstrumental Mix 1
- Myriam Gendron – Terres Brúlees
- Matmos – Ultimate Care II
- Gaouta – Transport
- Syqlone – Habibitch
- Las Bistecs – HDA (Historia Del Arte)
- Toots And The Maytals – 54-46 Was My Number