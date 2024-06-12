Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

  • Mi, 19.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 31.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.8., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.06.24

  • Blind Lemon Jefferson – Black Snake Moan
  • Bessie Smith – Black Water Blues
  • Chlöisu Friedli – Sünneli-Blues
  • John Coltrane – Untitled Original 11386 (Take 2)
  • Leon Thomas – Song For My Father
  • Giorgio Gaslini – Blues All’Alba
  • Sammy Soul Set – Moontalk
  • The Nightcrawlers – Running Wild
  • The Elements – Coloured Movie Scene
  • Os Originais Do Samba – Tenha Fé, Pois Amanhã Um Lindo Dia Vai Nascer
  • Soul Superiors – Trust In Me Baby
  • Babe Ruth – Black Dog
  • Pink Floyd – Sheep
  • Spiritczualic Enhancement Center – On The Way Back From Wadi Rum
  • Alain Goraguer – Le Silencieux
  • Freddy Quinn – Was Will Das Meer Von Mir
  • Francoise Hardy – Le Temps De L’Amour
  • Lucky Sperms – The Man
  • Blurt – Down In Argentine
  • Ifang Bondi – Atis-A-Tis
  • Anadol – Eciflere Gel
  • The Feed-Back – The Feed-Back
  • Deltron 3030 – 3030
  • Ebow – Free
  • Company Flow – 8 Steps Of Perfection
  • Arşivplak – Bir Yiğit Bir Güzeli Severse
  • Jay Dee Beat Tape J Dilla – Bangin LIke A Dilla INstrumental Mix 1
  • Myriam Gendron – Terres Brúlees
  • Matmos – Ultimate Care II
  • Gaouta – Transport
  • Syqlone – Habibitch
  • Las Bistecs – HDA (Historia Del Arte)
  • Toots And The Maytals – 54-46 Was My Number