Live: QOTSA

Sommer Festival, fette Riffs, grossartige Liveatmosphäre by Abbazappa, und los gehts, am 18. Juni *20uhr* mit Songs aus der grossartigen Queens of the Stone Age Live CD Over the Years and Through the Wood. Aufgenommen 2005 im Londoner Brixton Academy und Koko Konzert Location.Merci fürs mithören online rabe.ch oder dab+

268 Sendung 15.Juni 2024

Gespielte Lieder Queens of the Stone Age, Over the Years and Through the WoodsLive Album 2005

01 Pearl Jam – Alive (Live) 2023

02 Queens Of The Stone Age – Go With The Flow (Live) 2005

03 Queens Of The Stone Age – Regular John (Live) 2005

04 Queens Of The Stone Age – Monsters In The Parasol (Live) 2005

05 Queens Of The Stone Age – Tangled Up In Plaid (Live) 2005

06 Queens Of The Stone Age – Little Sister (Live) 2005

07 Queens Of The Stone Age – I Wanna Make It Wit Chu (Live) 2005

08 Queens Of The Stone Age – Leg Of Lamb (Live) 2005

09 Queens Of The Stone Age – I Think I Lost My Headache (Live) 2005

10 Queens Of The Stone Age – Mexicola (Live) 2005

11 Queens Of The Stone Age – Burn The Witch (Live) 2005

12 Queens Of The Stone Age – No One Knows (Live) 2005

13 Queens Of The Stone Age – Long Slow Goodbye (Live) 2005