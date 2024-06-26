The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.06.24
- The Sound Defects – Angels
- Morcheeba – Tape Loop
- AIR – All I Need (feat. Beth Hirsch)
- Moby – Natural Blues
- Gelka – So Many Ways (feat. Sena)
- Tank And The Bangas – Outside
- Tierra Whack – Stand Up
- Little Simz – Stained Subconsciusness (feat. Chuck 20)
- Ghostpoet – Hold The Line!
- Ifriqiyya Electrique – Moola Nefta
- black midi – Western
- Sandy Coast – I See Your Face Again
- The Outsiders – Touch
- GROOP – Marble Hall
- Fontän – Iriz
- The Heliocentrics – Sirius B
- Pat‘ Ndoye – More Love
- AKA – Shake Me
- Christy Ogbah – Advise
- Super Eagles – Love’s A Real Thing
- Godfrey Odili – Let’s Do More Music
- Witch – You Are My Sunshine
- Damas Swing Orchestra – Odylife
- Camilla Sparksss – Precious People
- Sara Persico – Boundary
- Tommy Lobo – Oh My Glob
- Claudine Chirac – Etudes
- Magisch Theater & Unovidual – Give The Boy His Cut Off Frequency Back
- Laurie Anderson – O Superman
- Tirzah – Holding On
- Perel – Alles
- Alain Meunier – Les Épaves