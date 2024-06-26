Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
beni
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 3.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 31.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.9., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.06.24

  • The Sound Defects – Angels
  • Morcheeba – Tape Loop
  • AIR – All I Need (feat. Beth Hirsch)
  • Moby – Natural Blues
  • Gelka – So Many Ways (feat. Sena)
  • Tank And The Bangas – Outside
  • Tierra Whack – Stand Up
  • Little Simz – Stained Subconsciusness (feat. Chuck 20)
  • Ghostpoet – Hold The Line!
  • Ifriqiyya Electrique – Moola Nefta
  • black midi – Western
  • Sandy Coast – I See Your Face Again
  • The Outsiders – Touch
  • GROOP – Marble Hall
  • Fontän – Iriz
  • The Heliocentrics – Sirius B
  • Pat‘ Ndoye – More Love
  • AKA – Shake Me
  • Christy Ogbah – Advise
  • Super Eagles – Love’s A Real Thing
  • Godfrey Odili – Let’s Do More Music
  • Witch – You Are My Sunshine
  • Damas Swing Orchestra – Odylife
  • Camilla Sparksss – Precious People
  • Sara Persico – Boundary
  • Tommy Lobo – Oh My Glob
  • Claudine Chirac – Etudes
  • Magisch Theater & Unovidual – Give The Boy His Cut Off Frequency Back
  • Laurie Anderson – O Superman
  • Tirzah – Holding On
  • Perel – Alles
  • Alain Meunier – Les Épaves