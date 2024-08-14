Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.08.24

  • Experience Unlimited – Funky Consciousness
  • The Misty Wizards – Blue Law Sunday
  • Fourth Way – The Far Side Of Your Moon
  • Jorge Ben Jr. – Tae It Easy My Brother Charles
  • Françoise Hardy – Tant De Belles Choses…
  • The Firebirds – No Tomorrows
  • Oleg Kostrow – Unterwasser
  • Les Jaguars – Guitare Jet
  • EMZYG – Hollowed Eyes
  • Angel Corpus Christi – Sleepwalker
  • Inner Light – Temptation
  • Embryo – The Bad Times Are Gone
  • J.J. Cale – Cajun Moon
  • Cindy Lee – Diamond Jubilee
  • Patti Smith – Ghost Dance
  • Anna Clementi – Fashion Pack
  • Black Disco – Spiritual Feel (Riding The Blue)
  • New Age Steppers – Got To Get Away
  • Kitsuko – The City Eats Its Young
  • Claus Comedi – La Historia De Tu Alma
  • Elephant Chateau – Dreamings
  • Film 2 – Telefone
  • The The – Giant
  • Nick Hakim – Market
  • Newcleus – Jam On Revenge (The Wikki-Wikki-Song)
  • Billie Eilish – Lunch
  • Super Sound Global – Name Your Price
  • Vox Low – Now we’re Ready To Spend
  • Pink Elln – Human Perc
  • KC Flightt – Voices (Original Dub Mix)
  • Yves Simon – Au Pays Des Merveilles De Juliet (Psychemagik Edit)
  • Fabrizio De Andrè – La Canzone dell’amore perduto
  • Orchestre Baobab – Ndeleng Ndeleng
  • The Tapes – Nervous Breakdown
  • Victor – American Dread

 