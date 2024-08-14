The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.08.24
- Experience Unlimited – Funky Consciousness
- The Misty Wizards – Blue Law Sunday
- Fourth Way – The Far Side Of Your Moon
- Jorge Ben Jr. – Tae It Easy My Brother Charles
- Françoise Hardy – Tant De Belles Choses…
- The Firebirds – No Tomorrows
- Oleg Kostrow – Unterwasser
- Les Jaguars – Guitare Jet
- EMZYG – Hollowed Eyes
- Angel Corpus Christi – Sleepwalker
- Inner Light – Temptation
- Embryo – The Bad Times Are Gone
- J.J. Cale – Cajun Moon
- Cindy Lee – Diamond Jubilee
- Patti Smith – Ghost Dance
- Anna Clementi – Fashion Pack
- Black Disco – Spiritual Feel (Riding The Blue)
- New Age Steppers – Got To Get Away
- Kitsuko – The City Eats Its Young
- Claus Comedi – La Historia De Tu Alma
- Elephant Chateau – Dreamings
- Film 2 – Telefone
- The The – Giant
- Nick Hakim – Market
- Newcleus – Jam On Revenge (The Wikki-Wikki-Song)
- Billie Eilish – Lunch
- Super Sound Global – Name Your Price
- Vox Low – Now we’re Ready To Spend
- Pink Elln – Human Perc
- KC Flightt – Voices (Original Dub Mix)
- Yves Simon – Au Pays Des Merveilles De Juliet (Psychemagik Edit)
- Fabrizio De Andrè – La Canzone dell’amore perduto
- Orchestre Baobab – Ndeleng Ndeleng
- The Tapes – Nervous Breakdown
- Victor – American Dread