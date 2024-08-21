The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.08.24
- Merry Clayton – Southern Man
- Portishead – Glory Box
- Jimmy Hendrix – Are You Experienced?
- Bill Whiters – Ain’t No Sunshine
- Allah-Las – Worship The Sun
- Glen Gould – Partita No. 2 In C-Minor (J.S. Bach)
- Sun Ra Arkestra – Chopin
- Florian Weiss‘ Woodism – Valse Des Papillons De Nuit
- The Hangmen – The Girl Who Faded Away
- Los Bitchos – Pista
- Rolando Bruno – Mi Cholita
- Los Royals De Pucallpa – Para Narda
- Chicharron – Estrella Tropical
- Tame Impala – Latenight Moonlight
- IDIOTAPE – Whistler
- Franco Battiato – Bandiera Bianca
- Moor Mother & Billy Woods – The Blues Remembers Everything The Country Forgot
- Megan Thee Stallion – BOA
- Lil Yachty – T.D. (feat. ASAP Rocky, Tierra Whack, Tyler, The Creator)
- Shabazz Palaces – Shine A Light (feat. Thaddilac)
- Ryuichi Sakamoto & Thomas Dolby – Field Work (Long London Version)
- Tom Tom Club – Rappinghood
- Hashim – Al Naafiysh (The Soul)