Roots du monde # 1 auf Soundcloud
Desmond Young – Warning (Version)
Vivian Jackson & The Defenders – Love Thy Neighbours
Mystic Revelation of Rastafari – Grounation
Cedric Brooks – Ethiopia
Junior Byles – The Long Way
Marcia Griffiths – Hurting Inside
Toots & The Maytals – Revolution
Los Billtones – Back In Time
The Skatanauts – Fantomas
Lee Scratch Perry With Seskain Molenga & Kalo Kawongolo – Guipimbu Gienn
Les Bantous de la Capitale – Ngantsie Soul
Zani Diabate Et Le Super Djata Band Du Mali – Faux Galant
Ebo Taylor & The Pelicans – Come Along