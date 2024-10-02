Roots du monde # 1

Roots du monde
Über die Sendung

Wir gehen den frühen Spuren der heutigen Popmusik nach, wobei der Fokus häufig zwischen der Karibik, Afrika und den Amerikas pendelt. Grundsätzlich alles was groovt: Exkurse in der ganzen Welt sind möglich, und Neuheiten im «original spirit» lassen wir auch nicht aussen vor.

Funaná, Afrobeat, Calypso, Forró, Cumbia…: Bist du Kenner:in eines bestimmten Stils oder einer Region und möchtest diese bei uns präsentieren, melde dich unbedingt!

Mo Pâlido
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 29.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 24.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 21.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 18.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 18.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 15.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 13.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 10.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 8.7., 20:00 - 21:00
Desmond Young – Warning (Version)
Vivian Jackson & The Defenders – Love Thy Neighbours
Mystic Revelation of Rastafari – Grounation
Cedric Brooks – Ethiopia
Junior Byles – The Long Way
Marcia Griffiths – Hurting Inside
Toots & The Maytals – Revolution
Los Billtones – Back In Time
The Skatanauts – Fantomas
Lee Scratch Perry With Seskain Molenga & Kalo Kawongolo –  Guipimbu Gienn
Les Bantous de la Capitale – Ngantsie Soul
Zani Diabate Et Le Super Djata Band Du Mali – Faux Galant
Ebo Taylor & The Pelicans – Come Along