The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.10.24
- Charles Bradley – The World (Is Going Up in Flames)
- Giorgio Consolini – Tango Delle Capinere
- Nubya Garcia – Source
- Domi Chansorn – Bienvenue
- Kenny Cox – Clap! Clap! The Joyful Noise
- Jack Wood – So Sad
- Roy Orbison – In Dreams
- Palito Ortega – Amanecer Sin Tí
- Love Apple – Man On The Side
- Dwight Sykes – In the Life Zone
- Nana Budjei – Asobrachie
- T.J. Hustler – Age Of Individualism
- Beograd – Kontrolori
- Ton Steine Scherben – Schritt Für Schritt Ins Paradies
- Rita Pavone – Corazón
- Giorgio Gaslini – Blues All’Alba
- Robin Beanland – Heist [Conker’s Bad Fur Day OST]
- Ty Segall – People These Days
- The Gories – Nitroglycerine
- Still House Plants – „M M M“
- Goat Girl – Sad Cowboy
- No Doubt – Just A Girl
- Baby’s Berserk – Dancing With The Fish
- Ex-Easter Island Head – Norther
- Headache – The Beginning Of The End
- Tirzah – Devotion
- James Holden & The Animal Spirits – The neverending
- Jane Getz – Survival Of The Hippest (Extended Mix)
- DMX Krew – Can U Feel The Power?
- FunkinEven – she’s acid
- Melle Brown feat. Annie Mac – Feel About You (DJ Koze Remix)
- Amuse Bouche – take it easya
- Hypnosis – End Title
- Quirino Do Canto – Mino Di Mama