RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.10.24

  1. Charles Bradley – The World (Is Going Up in Flames)
  2. Giorgio Consolini – Tango Delle Capinere
  3. Nubya Garcia – Source
  4. Domi Chansorn – Bienvenue
  5. Kenny Cox – Clap! Clap! The Joyful Noise
  6. Jack Wood – So Sad
  7. Roy Orbison – In Dreams
  8. Palito Ortega – Amanecer Sin Tí
  9. Love Apple – Man On The Side
  10. Dwight Sykes – In the Life Zone
  11. Nana Budjei – Asobrachie
  12. T.J. Hustler – Age Of Individualism
  13. Beograd – Kontrolori
  14. Ton Steine Scherben – Schritt Für Schritt Ins Paradies
  15. Rita Pavone – Corazón
  16. Giorgio Gaslini – Blues All’Alba
  17. Robin Beanland – Heist [Conker’s Bad Fur Day OST]
  18. Ty Segall – People These Days
  19. The Gories – Nitroglycerine
  20. Still House Plants – „M M M“
  21. Goat Girl – Sad Cowboy
  22. No Doubt – Just A Girl
  23. Baby’s Berserk – Dancing With The Fish
  24. Ex-Easter Island Head – Norther
  25. Headache – The Beginning Of  The End
  26. Tirzah – Devotion
  27. James Holden & The Animal Spirits – The neverending
  28. Jane Getz – Survival Of The Hippest (Extended Mix)
  29. DMX Krew – Can U Feel The Power?
  30. FunkinEven – she’s acid
  31. Melle Brown feat. Annie Mac – Feel About You (DJ Koze Remix)
  32. Amuse Bouche – take it easya
  33. Hypnosis – End Title
  34. Quirino Do Canto – Mino Di Mama