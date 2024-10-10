Radieschen-Playlist vom 10.10.2024

Radieschen, das ist Musik aus dem mehr oder wengier Schweizer Untergrund. (Heute mit neuem Jingle!)
- Mord Fuzztang – Sic
- Cyril Cyril, Syndicat du futur – Le monde embêtant
- Wolfer – Commonwealth
- Emilie Zoé – Tiny Miracles
- Miss Kryptonite – Pig’s Night Out
- Barrio Colette – Coquillage
- Anna Erhard – Hot Family
- Chauffeur et Parlak – The Outsider
- Mount Jacinto – The Reason
- Berceuses – Le Plus Beau La lus Belle
- Julia Heart – This Part of Town
- Éna Vera – Sliding On A Rainbow
- Linda Wolf – Saturday Night
- Mel D – Soft
- Alexia Thomas – The Feeling of Left Alone
- Jasmin Albash – War
- Coilguns – The Wind to Wash the Pain
- Leech – Cown Me with Whispers
- Lord Kesseli and the Drums – Bomb the Shit Out of Them
- Velvet Two Stripes – Drinks
- Puts Marie – Long Distance Runner
- Leila – Smile
- Ali Dada – Abolish the Police
- Biandapid – Kasalenu