Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Sendungsmachende
Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 24.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 7.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 21.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 5.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 19.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 2.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 16.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 30.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 13.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 27.2., 20:00 - 22:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radieschen

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 10.10.2024

Radieschen, das ist Musik aus dem mehr oder wengier Schweizer Untergrund. (Heute mit neuem Jingle!)

  1. Mord Fuzztang – Sic
  2. Cyril Cyril, Syndicat du futur – Le monde embêtant
  3. Wolfer – Commonwealth
  4. Emilie Zoé – Tiny Miracles
  5. Miss Kryptonite – Pig’s Night Out
  6. Barrio Colette – Coquillage
  7. Anna Erhard – Hot Family
  8. Chauffeur et Parlak – The Outsider
  9. Mount Jacinto – The Reason
  10. Berceuses – Le Plus Beau La lus Belle
  11. Julia Heart – This Part of Town
  12. Éna Vera – Sliding On A Rainbow
  13. Linda Wolf – Saturday Night
  14. Mel D – Soft
  15. Alexia Thomas – The Feeling of Left Alone
  16. Jasmin Albash – War
  17. Coilguns – The Wind to Wash the Pain
  18. Leech – Cown Me with Whispers
  19. Lord Kesseli and the Drums – Bomb the Shit Out of Them
  20. Velvet Two Stripes – Drinks
  21. Puts Marie – Long Distance Runner
  22. Leila – Smile
  23. Ali Dada – Abolish the Police
  24. Biandapid – Kasalenu
·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 26. September 2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Leech - Rotor Heart
  2. Coilguns - Generic Skincare
  3. Wolfer - Desire
  4. Emzyg - Pick It Up
  5. Death By Chocolate - Is It You
  6. Fatigues - Nothing Left
  7. Manic Pixxies - Pissing Outside the Bandroom
  8. Pixxie Dust - Restless Legs
  9. Ikan Hyu - C:K:C
  10. Zeal & Ardor - Clawing out
  11. One Sentence. Supervisor - anomalia
  12. Mount

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 29. August 2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund, das ist das Radieschen auf Radio RaBe (Bern), dazwischen ein kleiner Hinweis zum MFB-Award 2024 der Musikförderung Bern, bei welchem Berner Musikschaffende tolle Preise absahnen können.

  1. Zeal & Ardor - Hide in Shade
  2. Leech - Starmina
  3. Landing Cliffs - More Than Anything
  4. Swatka City - Taste of

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 4. Juli 2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Zeal & Ardor - Fend You Off
  2. Andrea Bignasca - In a City by the Water
  3. Evelinn Trouble, Faber - Self-Pity Man
  4. Evelinn Trouble, Dino Brandão - Reconsider
  5. Lost in Lona - Stronger Than You Think
  6. Mnevis - Sparks (Zig Zag)
  7. Silver Birch - How Have You Been?
  8. Obliecht - Heat
  9. HOLM - Long Rides
  10. Biela Winnewisser - My Energy Is My

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 6. Juni 2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund, heute zu Gast sind die Fatigues ...

  1. Howlong Wolf - Mount Everest
  2. Fatigues - Nothing Left
  3. Fatigues - Wasteland
  4. Fatigues - Fits You
  5. Fatigues - Broken Promises
  6. Fatigues - Pslow
  7. Ella van der Woude - Back Of My Head
  8. The Company of Man - Gwendolyn
  9. Birdman Jäggi - Adidas

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 23.05.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Leech - Knock Knock
  2. hubris. - Of Light
  3. E-L-R - Seeds
  4. Pless - Glass Hammer
  5. Lord Kesseli and the Drums - Far Away
  6. Zeal & Ardor - Death to the Holy
  7. Egopusher - Vacuum
  8. Egopusher - Patrol
  9. Holm - Behind Curtains
  10. Shah blah - I See No Money
  11. Emzyg - Ely / Akari
  12. Löwenzahnhonig, Long Tall Jefferson, Fai

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 09. Mai 2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund, einmal neu und einmal alt oder einmal alt und dann einmal neu. Findest du es heraus?

  1. Deserto Parallax - Cosmic Library
  2. Artlu Bubble & the Dead Animal Gang - Paperboy
  3. Dachs - Es Reimt Sich Uf
  4. Dachs - Büzle
  5. Them Fleurs - Never Mind
  6. Them Fleurs - Back in Dunes
  7. Monte Mai - Japanese Girl
  8. Monte Mai - Blah
  9. Jule X - I mine Haar
    10.

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 25.04.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Fanny Polly, KT Gorique - Jour de match
  2. Jule X, Astro Burger - Chämpis
  3. Flèche Love - Amour Quantique
  4. Emilie Zoé, Christian Garcia-Gaucher - Little Hand (Alternate Version)
  5. Mnevis - T.K. Collider
  6. Sven Amadeus - All We Talk
  7. Garvan Shvarts - Traceur
  8. Buvette - Two Sides
  9. Elio Ricca - Forever for a Day (Duck)
  10. Evelinn Trouble - My

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 11.04.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. One Sentence. Supervisor - Freeze Fight Flight
  2. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus - Slime on the Beach
  3. Rislane and the Lovers - How Can I Succeed
  4. Jaylis - Healing Forest
  5. Paquita Maria - Anouk
  6. Laure Betris - Fleuve
  7. Phanee de Pool - Le poids des mots
  8. Lakna - Depuis que t'es plus là
  9. Gaspard Sommer, Meimuna - Les vacances
  10. Billie

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 28.03.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Bonaparte - Not Giving A Fuck
  2. Manic Pixxies - Pissing Outside The Bandroom
  3. _pron0ia_ - This M Body-ed [2]
  4. Sami Galbi - Dakchi Hani
  5. Sento - Impulse Control
  6. Polar Star - UME
  7. Sirens of Lesbos - Bird
  8. Ikan Hyu - x POW ! x
  9. Malummí - There Is No Thing
  10. Evelinn Trouble - Higher Love
  11. Anna Erhard - 170
  12. East

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 29.02.2024

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Untergrund, das ist Radieschen auf Radio Bern (RaBe), mit einem Blick auf das nächste M4Music, der Anlass fürs Radieschen.

  1. Sirens of Lesbos - Sweet Harmony
  2. Julia Alexa - Side Effects
  3. Leila - Gun to my head
  4. Edb - Gucci Schueh
  5. Nnavy - Stay
  6. Mary Middlefield - Heart's Desire
  7. Noemi Beza - Head Up High
    8.

·

Playlist vom 15.02.2024

Ein Radieschen mit Musik aus der mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund-Szene.

  1. Lord Kesseli & the Drums - Aglow with Happiness
  2. Crème solaire - Sguardo
  3. Prix Garanti - Stars
  4. Mamari - Traveller
  5. Biandapid, DANA - From Afar
  6. Psycho Weazel, Curses - Mains d'argile
  7. Fiji - La Bambola
  8. Gabriel Auguste, Valentino Vivace - La notte
  9. Billie Bird - Woolen Sweater
  10. Odd Beholder - Woolen