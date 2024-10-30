Roots du monde # 2 auf Soundcloud

Ginger Johnson – Witchdoctor (Nigeria 1967)

Alemayehu Eshete & The Polyversal Souls – Portrait Of Alemayehu (Daytime) (Ethiopia 2019)

The Hygrades – Somebody’s Gonna Lose Or Win (Nigeria 1972)

Orchestre Du Bawobab – Kelen Ati Len (Senegal 1975)

Amabano – Nter’amajane (Burundi 1987)

Mor Thiam presents Dini Safarrar (drums of fire) – Africa (US 1973)

Cedric Im Brooks & The Light Of Saba – Jah Light It Right (Jamaica 1976)

Cedric Im Brooks & The Light Of Saba – Words of Wisdom (Jamaica 1974)

Exile One – Getting Ahead (Guadeloupe 1974)

Family Man Barrett – Soul Constitution (Jamaica ?)

Burning Spear – Free Black People (Jamaica 1975)

Twinkle Brothers – Magnet (Jamaica 1981)

Marcus I, aDUBta, The Black Oak Roots Allstars – Heavy Manners (US 2024)

Las Raras del Folclor – La Pajarera (Colombia 2024)

Los Pakines – Venus (Mexico 1975)