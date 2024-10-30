Roots du monde # 2

Klangbecken
Roots du monde
Über die Sendung

Wir gehen den frühen Spuren der heutigen Popmusik nach, wobei der Fokus häufig zwischen der Karibik, Afrika und den Amerikas pendelt. Grundsätzlich alles was groovt, hauptsächlich zwischen den 50er bis 70er Jahren: Exkurse in der ganzen Welt sind möglich, und Neuheiten im «original spirit» lassen wir auch nicht aussen vor.

Funaná, Afrobeat, Calypso, Forró, Cumbia…: Bist du Kenner:in eines bestimmten Stils oder einer Region und möchtest diese bei uns präsentieren, come forward!

Mo Pâlido
Ginger Johnson – Witchdoctor (Nigeria 1967)
Alemayehu Eshete & The Polyversal Souls – Portrait Of Alemayehu (Daytime) (Ethiopia 2019)
The Hygrades – Somebody’s Gonna Lose Or Win (Nigeria 1972)
Orchestre Du Bawobab – Kelen Ati Len (Senegal 1975)
Amabano – Nter’amajane (Burundi 1987)
Mor Thiam presents Dini Safarrar (drums of fire) – Africa (US 1973)
Cedric Im Brooks & The Light Of Saba – Jah Light It Right (Jamaica 1976)
Cedric Im Brooks & The Light Of Saba – Words of Wisdom (Jamaica 1974)
Exile One – Getting Ahead (Guadeloupe 1974)
Family Man Barrett – Soul Constitution (Jamaica ?)
Burning Spear – Free Black People (Jamaica 1975)
Twinkle Brothers – Magnet (Jamaica 1981)
Marcus I, aDUBta, The Black Oak Roots Allstars – Heavy Manners (US 2024)
Las Raras del Folclor – La Pajarera (Colombia 2024)
Los Pakines – Venus (Mexico 1975)