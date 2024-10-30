Klangbecken
I Wanna Know - Phantogram
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

  • Mi, 6.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 13.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 20.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 27.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.1., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 30.10.24

  1.  Remo – Generation
  2. William F. Sullivan – XRay Eyes/ Oh Shirley
  3. Neil Young – Out On The Weekend
  4. Chassol – Little Krishna & The Girls
  5. Cindy Lee – Diamond Jubilee
  6. Alberto Bazzoli – Io E Te Finalmente Insieme
  7. Wanda Davis – Save Me
  8. Bonny St. Claire – Tame Me Tiger
  9. Smashing Pumpkins – Eye
  10. Mikio Masuda – Skippin‘ High
  11. Susumu Yokota – Naminote
  12. Stevie Wonder – Love Light In Flight (12″ Remix)
  13. Kio Amachree – Into The Deep End
  14. King Sunny Adé – Ja Funmi
  15. Ebo Taylor – Love and Death
  16. Gnod – Drop Out
  17. Tyler, The Creator – Thought I Was Dead
  18. Looptroop Rockers – Last Song
  19. Princess Nokia – No Effort
  20. Opio & The Architect – The Prize
  21. Tommy Lobo – Funky Piñata
  22. Revival Season – Chop
  23. Ideal J – Pour Une Poignée De Dollars
  24. Dub Spencer & Trance Hill – Lost in the Supermarket
  25. Los Orioles – Le Loup
  26. Planet Detroit – Invasion From The Planet Detroit
  27. Leben Und Arbeiten – Amanita
  28. Dorothys Fortress – Enter Castillo
  29. Ozone Layer – Planetary Deterioration
  30. The Pilotwings – Yakado
  31. Moar – N
  32. Stanislas Tohon – Mi Tchinker
  33. Zantogola – Seli
  34. Mano Le Tough – Aye Aye Mi Mi
  35. Mystic Jungle – Tropics Of Capricorn