The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 30.10.24
- Remo – Generation
- William F. Sullivan – XRay Eyes/ Oh Shirley
- Neil Young – Out On The Weekend
- Chassol – Little Krishna & The Girls
- Cindy Lee – Diamond Jubilee
- Alberto Bazzoli – Io E Te Finalmente Insieme
- Wanda Davis – Save Me
- Bonny St. Claire – Tame Me Tiger
- Smashing Pumpkins – Eye
- Mikio Masuda – Skippin‘ High
- Susumu Yokota – Naminote
- Stevie Wonder – Love Light In Flight (12″ Remix)
- Kio Amachree – Into The Deep End
- King Sunny Adé – Ja Funmi
- Ebo Taylor – Love and Death
- Gnod – Drop Out
- Tyler, The Creator – Thought I Was Dead
- Looptroop Rockers – Last Song
- Princess Nokia – No Effort
- Opio & The Architect – The Prize
- Tommy Lobo – Funky Piñata
- Revival Season – Chop
- Ideal J – Pour Une Poignée De Dollars
- Dub Spencer & Trance Hill – Lost in the Supermarket
- Los Orioles – Le Loup
- Planet Detroit – Invasion From The Planet Detroit
- Leben Und Arbeiten – Amanita
- Dorothys Fortress – Enter Castillo
- Ozone Layer – Planetary Deterioration
- The Pilotwings – Yakado
- Moar – N
- Stanislas Tohon – Mi Tchinker
- Zantogola – Seli
- Mano Le Tough – Aye Aye Mi Mi
- Mystic Jungle – Tropics Of Capricorn